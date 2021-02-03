UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks 2019 Out, Check IAS Marks of Recommended Candidates @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks 2019 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of Civil Service Mains Exam 2019 for all the recommended candidates (Reserve List). Candidates can download UPSC IAS Mains Exam Marks 2019 from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks Link is given below. All candidates who are recommended under Reserve List through the link below:

UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks Download Link

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks ?

Go to official website of UPSC -

Click on the link - ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates (Reserve List): Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019’ under ‘What’s New’ Section given at the right corner of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on the PDF Link given under 'Documents' Section against 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 ' UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks PDF will be opened on your screen Check your UPSC Civil Service 2019 Marks

A total of 89 additional candidates were recommended under UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019.

UPSC Civil Service 2019 Notification was published in the month of February 2019. A total of 896 vacancies were notified for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group‘A’and Group‘B).