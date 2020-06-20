Best Books for UPSC (IAS) Preparation: Recommended by Toppers for CSE Mains & Prelims Preparation

Best Books for UPSC CSE (IAS) Prelims & Mains: In this article, we are going to provide some useful information which is helpful for both types of candidates. Here, we are going to provide important books for UPSC (IAS) Prelims and Mains preparation. These books are recommended by IAS toppers (based on the interviews).

UPSC 2020 Civil Services (IAS) Prelims on October 4: New Exam Date Announced @upsc.nic.in

Important Books for UPSC (IAS) Preparation: Prelims

Important Books for UPSC (IAS) Preparation: Mains

General Studies: IAS Mains Paper 1

- Ancient History by R.S Sharma (Old NCERT) - Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania - The modern history of Bipin Chandra (Old NCERT) - The spectrum of modern India by Rajiv Ahir - Politics in India since Independence (NCERT) - India since Independence by Bipin Chandra (Old NCERT) - World History NCERT by Arjun Dev (Old NCERT) - Fundamentals of Physical Geography (NCERT) - Fundamentals of Human Geography (NCERT) - India: Physical Environment (NCERT) - India People and Economy (NCERT) - Indian Society (NCERT) - Social Change and Development in India (NCERT)

General Studies: IAS Mains Paper 2



- Indian Constitution at Work (NCERT) - Indian Polity by Laxmikanth - Introduction to the Constitution of India by D.D. Basu - Governance in India by Laxmikanth - India Year Book - Contemporary World Politics (NCERT)

General Studies: IAS Mains Paper 3

- Indian Economy NCERTs of class 11th and 12th - Indian Economy for Civil Services Exam by Ramesh Singh: - Indian Economy by Uma Kapila - Economic Survey and Fiscal Budget - India People and Economy (NCERT) - ARC Report on Disaster Management - India Year Book - For Science and Technology

General Studies: IAS Mains Paper 4

- IGNOU Study Material for Ethics Course - Justice: What’s the right thing to do? - By Michael Sandel - Psychology NCERT class 12th book - Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude for Civil Services Examination by G. Subba Rao - Lexicon for Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude for IAS General Studies by Niraj Kumar: - Administrative Reforms Commission Report on Ethics:

Books for UPSC (IAS) Mains Preparation: Optional Subjects

Political Science:

Books for Political Science Paper I

l India’s Struggle For Independence – Bipan Chandra

l An introduction to constitution – DD Basu

l An introduction to political theory – O P Gauba

l An Oxford companion to politics in India – Niraja Gopal Jayal and Pratap Bhanu Mehta

l A History Of Political Thought: Plato To Marx – Mukherjee and Sushila Ramaswamy

l Foundations of Indian political thought- V R Mehta

l A New Look at Modern Indian History – B L Grover & Alka Yagnik

l Indian Government & Politics – B L Fadia

Books for Political Science Paper II



l International organisations – Spectrum Books Publication

l International Relations – Khanna

l India’s foreign policy – V P Dutt

l Challenge and Strategy: Rethinking India’s Foreign Policy - Rajiv Sikri

l Does the Elephant Dance?: Contemporary Indian Foreign Policy- David M. Malone

l Global politics- Andrew Heywood



Books for other optional subjects will be available here shortly.