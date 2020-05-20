UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Dates to announced Today @upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Dates: Union Public Service Commission is going to declare UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Dates today.i.e. 20 May 2020 as per sources. All candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, the commission had postponed the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Exam which was to be held on 31 May 2020. According to the recent update on the UPSC Website, The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Dates will be announced on 20 May 2020 after assessing the situation. Thus, all candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates

On 15 M.ay, the commission had announced results of various recruitment exams including Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB; Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless; Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications and Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate. Candidates can check these result also on the official website.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Exam will have two successive stages. i.e. Prelims, Mains (Written and Interview). Those who will qualify in UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 will be called for the further recruitment process. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or this article for the latest updates. The commission can release the admit card and exam date on the official website anytime.

