UPSC CMS 2020 Notification Postponed to 29 July, Check Combined Medical Service Recruitment Details Here

UPSC CMS 2020 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of recruitment notification for Combined Medical Services which was to release on 22 July 2020. The commission would now be released the notification on 29 July 2020. All those candidates who are eagerly waiting for UPSC CMS 2020 Notification are advised to keep calm and have patience till the release of notification.

Usually, The commission releases the recruitment notification for Combined Medical Services in the month of April every year. This year, the exam notification has been delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus. Candidates will be able to check vacancy details, exam dates, eligibility criteria and all other details once, the notification is released on the official website.

This year, UPSC CMS 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 22 October 2020 through a computer-based test. The date of examination will remain the same or be revised, this will come in light after the release of notification. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

UPSC CMS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For applying to the UPSC CMS 2020 Exam, the candidate should have MBBS Degree from a recognized University. If candidates are appearing in the final year, he/she may be able to apply. Candidate must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 as per regulations contained in Appendix III to the Rules of the Examination.

Age Limit - below 32 years

How to apply for UPSC CMS 2020?

Interested candidates will be able to apply at upsc.gov.in once the notification is released. The online applications will be started from 29 July 2020 as per the latest announcement.

Official Website