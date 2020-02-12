UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Score Card 2019-20 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Score Card 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Score Card for Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2019 can check their Score Card through UPSC official website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the UPSC, the scores (out of total 900 marks) and other details about the candidates appeared in the Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under the Disclosure Scheme has been released on its official website.

It is noted that the final Results of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019 was declared on 17th January, 2020 on its website.

Candidates can check the Score Card for Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2019 on its official website. You can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Score Card 2019-20 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Score Card 2019-20





It is noted that Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the recruitment notification under Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019 earlier.

How to Check UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Score Card 2019-20

Visit the UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in

Go to the Home >> What’s New >> Combined Geo Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019 >> Public Disclosure of Scores on the home page.

Click on the link ‘Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019 Public Disclosure of Scores, given on homepage

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the documents UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Score Card 2019-20.

Download the same and save for your future reference.

