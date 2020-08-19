UPSC CSE 2019 Marks to be uploaded after 7 September, Check UPSC Civil Services Latest Updates here

UPSC CSE 2019 Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the marks of the candidates appeared in UPSC CSE 2019 to be disclosed after 7 September 2020. The UPSC CSE 2019 Marksheet was expected to be released today. i.e. 19 August 2020 at upsc.gov.in.

On 7 August 2020, the commission had released UPSC Cut-Off Marks 2019-20 for all the three stages i.e. UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2019, UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2019 and UPSC Civil Service Final Exam 2019. According to which, the UPSC IAS Final 2019 Marks secured by the last recommended general category is 961. In 2018, it was 982 marks and in 2017 it was 1006 marks.

On 4 August 2020, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had declared the UPSC CSE 2019 Final Result. In which, a total of 829 candidates qualified for the appointment in Indian Administrative Services, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group A and Group B. According to the result, the UPSC CSE 2019 Marks to be released within 15 days from the publication date of the result.

In UPSC CSE 2019, Pradeep Singh secured the first rank while Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma Secured 2nd and 3 (AIR) rank respectively.

According to UPSC calendar 2020-21, the UPSC CSE 2020 Prelims Exam to be held on 4 October 2020 and Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 on 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 January 2020. Moreover, the UPSC Civil Services Notification 2021 to be released on 10 February and the exam for the same to be held on 27 June 2020.

All candidates are advised to stay tuned with upsc.gov.in for more details related to UPSC CSE 2019 Recruitment.

