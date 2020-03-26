UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2020: Ministry-Wise Important Government Schemes (Ministry of Rural Development)

Every year various ministries of the Government of India launches and renews various schemes for the welfare of the society. Ministry of Rural Development has been vigorously working for the welfare of the people living in rural areas. An IAS officer is expected to have a knowledge of all such schemes which are being launched and implemented by the Government. Hence, during the selection process, UPSC includes many questions from the Government launched schemes and yojanas.

In this article, we have included 5 important schemes launched by the Ministry of Rural Development which are important from the UPSC (CSE) Prelims Exam 2020 perspective.

National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP)

Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Rural Development.

fulfillment of the DPSP in Article 41 of the Constitution.

provide financial assistance to the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities in the form of social pensions.

Coverage: It currently covers more than three crore people who are below the poverty line (BPL), including about 80 lakh widows, 10 lakh disabled and 2.2 crores elderly.

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin)

“Housing for All” in rural areas under which the Government will provide an environmentally safe and secure pucca house to every rural household by 2022.

Named as Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), in its first phase, its target is to complete 1 crore houses by March 2019.

Minimum support of nearly Rs. 1.5 -1.6 lakh to a household is available. There is also a provision of Bank loan up to Rs. 70,000/-, if the beneficiary so desires.

Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM)

launched in 2016

designed to deliver catalytic interventions to rural areas on the threshold of growth.

Provision of basic amenities –

▪ Provision of 24/7 Water Supply to all households,

▪ Solid and Liquid Waste Management facilities at the household and cluster level. Provision of Inter and Intra village roads –

▪ Adequate Street Lights and Public Transport facilities using green technologies. Provision of Economic Amenities –

▪ Various thematic areas in the sectors of Agri Services and Processing, Tourism, and Skill development to promote Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), tasked with the dual objectives of adding diversity to the incomes of rural poor families and cater to the career aspirations of rural youth.

focused on rural youth between the ages of 15 and 35 years from poor families

Mandatory coverage of socially disadvantaged groups (SC/ST 50%; Minority 15%; Women 33%).

Guaranteed Placement for at least 75% trained candidates

Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM)