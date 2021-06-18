UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon @upsc.gov.in: Check Engineering Service Exam Time, Date, Pattern Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for Engineering Service 2021 on its website i.e. upsc.gov.in. Details Here

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to upload the admit card for the Engineering Service Exam 2021 (ESE 2021) soon. UPSC Engineering Service Admit Card expected in third or fourth week of June 2021.Candidates are advised to keep their eye on this page or on official website - upsc.gov.in for latest updates.

As per the notice, UPSC ESE Notice, the exam will be conducted on 18 July 2021 in two shifts as follow:

UPSC ESE Exam Date and Day Time Subject Marks 18 July 2021 (Sunday) 10.00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Paper 1 - General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper 300 2.00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Paper 2 - Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering 300

Eligible candidates can download UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 using their Registration Number & Date of Birth or Roll No. (if received & date of birth or father’s name) available with him/her.released the exam schedule for Engineering Service 2021 on its website i.e.

The candidates should bring UPSC ESE Admit Card along with two passport size photographs and Photo ID such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I.D. etc.

If a candidate does not receive his/her e‐admit card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination two week before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission. Information in this regard can also be obtained from the Facilitation Counter located in the Commission’s Office either in person or over phone Nos. 011‐23381125/011‐23385271/011‐23098543.

Candidates appearing for the exam can check UPSC Engineering Service Syllabus through the link below:

UPSC will release a list of roll number of selected candidates for mains exam in due course on its website.

UPSC had invited applications for filling up 215 vacancies for Group A and Group B under Engineering Service for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from 07 April to 27 April 2021.