UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Postponed to 18 October: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern of Engineering Services ESE

UPSC IES Exam 2020 Syllabus: UPSC has postponed the Indian Engineering Services IES Mains Exam 2020 amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. UPSC is now going to conduct the ESE or IES Mains exam on 18 October 2020 for the recruitment of 495 vacancies in the categories of Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates recruited through the UPES IES Exam get posted as Group A or Group B posts. These posts are permanent in nature and come under Level-8 Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Officers recruited are posted in the Indian Railway Services, Central Engineering Service, Group‐A (Civil Engineering Posts), Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service, Border Road Engineering Service, Indian Defence Services, Central Water Engineering and others. Below we have shared some Important Details of the UPSC IES Exam 2020 including the Exam Dates, Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims and Mains examinations:

Important Dates for UPSC IES 2020 Exam UPSC IES Prelims 2020 Exam Date 5 January 2020 UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Date (Offline) Postponed to 18 October 2020

Let’s now have a look at the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of UPSC IES 2020 Exam for Indian Engineering Services Exam (ESE) in detail below:

UPSC IES 2020: Selection Process for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineers

The selection process of UPSC IES Exam for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics engineers involves:

Stage‐I: Preliminary Exam

Stage‐II: Mains Exam

Stage‐III: Personality Test

Candidates who clear the first stage of Preliminary exam get shortlisted for the Engineering Services Mains exam and the Personality test.

UPSC IES 2020: Exam Pattern

The UPSC IES Exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in various exam centres. The Exam is held in two phases - Prelims and Mains. The UPSC IES Prelims contains two Objective type papers and UPSC IES Mains exam will be held in descriptive format. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the examinations below:

UPSC IES Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering

The Prelims exam will be held offline in pen and paper format containing the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Paper Subject Marks Time Category I - Civil Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Civil Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category II - Mechanical Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Mechanical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category III - Electrical Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Electrical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Paper-I General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hrs Paper-II Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hrs

The IES Prelims exam consists of two Papers - General Studies & Engineering Aptitude and paper in respective branch of engineering

Paper I of General Studies contains 200 MCQs and Paper II of Engineering branch contains 300 MCQs

There is negative marking in IES exam of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates

Candidates who will clear this round will get selected for the next round of Mains examination

The number of candidates selected for the IES Mains exam will be 6-7 times the total vacancies

UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Pattern for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Paper Subject Marks Time Category I - Civil Engineering Paper-I Civil Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Civil Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category II - Mechanical Engineering Paper-I Mechanical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Mechanical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category III - Electrical Engineering Paper-I Electrical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Electrical Engineering 300 3 Hrs Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Paper-I Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hrs Paper-II Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hrs

The IES Mains exam consists of two Papers and both the papers are of respective branch of engineering - Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronic Engineering.

Each Paper is of 300 marks and is of 3 hours duration each

Candidates who will clear this round will get selected for the next round of Personality Test or Interview

Number of candidates selected for the Personality Test will be twice the number of total vacancies

UPSC IES 2020 Syllabus: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the syllabus of UPSC IES Prelims and Mains examinations below along with the important topics:

UPSC IES Prelims Syllabus 2020

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Current Events of national & international importance Engineering Aptitude - Reasoning & Analytical ability Engineering Mathematics & Numerical Analysis General Principles of Design, Drawing Standards & Quality practices Energy and Environment: Conservation, Environmental Pollution, Climate Change Basics of Project Management Basics of Material Science and Engineering Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) tools - networking, e‐ governance and education. Ethics and values in Engineering Knowledge of relevant topics in engineering Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering Syllabus will be as that of Mains exam mentioned below

UPSC IES Mains Syllabus 2020

Syllabus of Civil Engineering Paper I Paper II Building Materials Solid Mechanics Structural Analysis Design of Steel Structures Design of Concrete and Masonry structures Construction Practice, Planning and Management Flow of Fluids, Hydraulic Machines & Hydro Power Hydrology & Water Resources Engineering Environmental Engineering Geo-technical Engineering & Foundation Engineering Surveying & Geology Transportation Engineering Syllabus of Mechanical Engineering Fluid Mechanics Thermodynamics and Heat transfer IC Engines, Refrigeration and Air conditioning Turbo Machinery Power Plant Engineering Renewable Sources of Energy Engineering Mechanics Engineering Materials Mechanisms and Machines Design of Machine Elements Manufacturing ,Industrial and Maintenance Engineering Mechatronics and Robotics Syllabus of Electrical Engineering Engineering Mathematics Electrical Materials Electric Circuits and Fields Electrical and Electronic Measurements Computer Fundamentals Basic Electronics Engineering Analog and Digital Electronics Systems and Signal Processing Control Systems Electrical Machines Power Systems Power Electronics and Drives Syllabus of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Basic Electronics Engineering Basic Electrical Engineering Materials Science Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation Network Theory Analog and Digital Circuits Analog and Digital Communication Systems Control Systems Computer Organization and Architecture Electro Magnetics Advanced Electronics Topics Advanced Communication Topics

To know the detailed syllabus of each paper and subject of UPSC IES Prelims and Mains exam, download the syllabus below in PDF file format:

UPSC IES 2020: Personality Test

UPSC IES Personality Test is of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify both Prelims and Mains exam get shortlisted for the Personality Test or Interview round that tests candidates ability to be a leader, his or her capacity for intellectual curiosity, social qualities, powers and integrity of character.