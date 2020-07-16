UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Postponed to 18 October: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern of Engineering Services ESE

UPSC IES Exam 2020 Syllabus: UPSC has postponed the Indian Engineering Services IES Mains Exam 2020 amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. UPSC is now going to conduct the ESE or IES Mains exam on 18 October 2020 for the recruitment of 495 vacancies in the categories of Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates recruited through the UPES IES Exam get posted as Group A or Group B posts. These posts are permanent in nature and come under Level-8 Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Officers recruited are posted in the Indian Railway Services, Central Engineering Service, Group‐A (Civil Engineering Posts), Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service, Border Road Engineering Service, Indian Defence Services, Central Water Engineering and others. Below we have shared some Important Details of the UPSC IES Exam 2020 including the Exam Dates, Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims and Mains examinations:
Important Dates for UPSC IES 2020 Exam
UPSC IES Prelims 2020 Exam Date
5 January 2020
UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Date (Offline)
Postponed to 18 October 2020
Let’s now have a look at the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of UPSC IES 2020 Exam for Indian Engineering Services Exam (ESE) in detail below:
UPSC IES 2020: Selection Process for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineers
The selection process of UPSC IES Exam for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics engineers involves:
Stage‐I: Preliminary Exam
Stage‐II: Mains Exam
Stage‐III: Personality Test
Candidates who clear the first stage of Preliminary exam get shortlisted for the Engineering Services Mains exam and the Personality test.
UPSC IES 2020: Exam Pattern
The UPSC IES Exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in various exam centres. The Exam is held in two phases - Prelims and Mains. The UPSC IES Prelims contains two Objective type papers and UPSC IES Mains exam will be held in descriptive format. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the examinations below:
UPSC IES Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering
The Prelims exam will be held offline in pen and paper format containing the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):
Paper
Subject
Marks
Time
Category I - Civil Engineering
Paper-I
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
200
2 Hrs
Paper-II
Civil Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Category II - Mechanical Engineering
Paper-I
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
200
2 Hrs
Paper-II
Mechanical Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Category III - Electrical Engineering
Paper-I
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
200
2 Hrs
Paper-II
Electrical Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
Paper-I
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
200
2 Hrs
Paper-II
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
300
3 Hrs
The IES Prelims exam consists of two Papers - General Studies & Engineering Aptitude and paper in respective branch of engineering
Paper I of General Studies contains 200 MCQs and Paper II of Engineering branch contains 300 MCQs
There is negative marking in IES exam of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates
Candidates who will clear this round will get selected for the next round of Mains examination
The number of candidates selected for the IES Mains exam will be 6-7 times the total vacancies
UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Pattern for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Paper
Subject
Marks
Time
Category I - Civil Engineering
Paper-I
Civil Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Paper-II
Civil Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Category II - Mechanical Engineering
Paper-I
Mechanical Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Paper-II
Mechanical Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Category III - Electrical Engineering
Paper-I
Electrical Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Paper-II
Electrical Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
Paper-I
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
300
3 Hrs
Paper-II
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
300
3 Hrs
The IES Mains exam consists of two Papers and both the papers are of respective branch of engineering - Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronic Engineering.
Each Paper is of 300 marks and is of 3 hours duration each
Candidates who will clear this round will get selected for the next round of Personality Test or Interview
Number of candidates selected for the Personality Test will be twice the number of total vacancies
UPSC IES 2020 Syllabus: Prelims & Mains
Have a look at the syllabus of UPSC IES Prelims and Mains examinations below along with the important topics:
UPSC IES Prelims Syllabus 2020
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
Current Events of national & international importance
Engineering Aptitude - Reasoning & Analytical ability
Engineering Mathematics & Numerical Analysis
General Principles of Design, Drawing
Standards & Quality practices
Energy and Environment: Conservation, Environmental Pollution, Climate Change
Basics of Project Management
Basics of Material Science and Engineering
Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) tools - networking, e‐ governance and education.
Ethics and values in Engineering
Knowledge of relevant topics in engineering
Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Syllabus will be as that of Mains exam mentioned below
UPSC IES Mains Syllabus 2020
Syllabus of Civil Engineering
Paper I
Paper II
Building Materials
Solid Mechanics
Structural Analysis
Design of Steel Structures
Design of Concrete and Masonry structures
Construction Practice, Planning and Management
Flow of Fluids, Hydraulic Machines & Hydro Power
Hydrology & Water Resources Engineering
Environmental Engineering
Geo-technical Engineering & Foundation Engineering
Surveying & Geology
Transportation Engineering
Syllabus of Mechanical Engineering
|
Fluid Mechanics
Thermodynamics and Heat transfer
IC Engines, Refrigeration and Air conditioning
Turbo Machinery
Power Plant Engineering
Renewable Sources of Energy
Engineering Mechanics
Engineering Materials
Mechanisms and Machines
Design of Machine Elements
Manufacturing ,Industrial and Maintenance Engineering
Mechatronics and Robotics
Syllabus of Electrical Engineering
|
Engineering Mathematics
Electrical Materials
Electric Circuits and Fields
Electrical and Electronic Measurements
Computer Fundamentals
Basic Electronics Engineering
Analog and Digital Electronics
Systems and Signal Processing
Control Systems
Electrical Machines
Power Systems
Power Electronics and Drives
Syllabus of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
Basic Electronics Engineering
Basic Electrical Engineering
Materials Science
Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation
Network Theory
Analog and Digital Circuits
Analog and Digital Communication Systems
Control Systems
Computer Organization and Architecture
Electro Magnetics
Advanced Electronics Topics
Advanced Communication Topics
To know the detailed syllabus of each paper and subject of UPSC IES Prelims and Mains exam, download the syllabus below in PDF file format:
PDF Download UPSC IES Exam Syllabus 2020
UPSC IES 2020: Personality Test
UPSC IES Personality Test is of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify both Prelims and Mains exam get shortlisted for the Personality Test or Interview round that tests candidates ability to be a leader, his or her capacity for intellectual curiosity, social qualities, powers and integrity of character.