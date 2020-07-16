Study at Home
Breaking

UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Postponed to 18 October: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern of Engineering Services ESE

UPSC IES Exam 2020: UPSC has postponed the IES ESE Mains 2020 exam to 18th October. Check here detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern of UPSC Engineering Services IES 2020 exam. Know important topics of all subject - General Studies, Engineering Aptitude, Civil/Mechanical/Electrical engineering.

Jul 16, 2020 15:01 IST
UPSC IES Syllabus 2020

UPSC IES Exam 2020 Syllabus: UPSC has postponed the Indian Engineering Services IES Mains Exam 2020 amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. UPSC is now going to conduct the ESE or IES Mains exam on 18 October 2020 for the recruitment of 495 vacancies in the categories of Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates recruited through the UPES IES Exam get posted as Group A or Group B posts. These posts are permanent in nature and come under Level-8 Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Officers recruited are posted in the Indian Railway Services, Central Engineering Service, Group‐A (Civil Engineering Posts), Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service, Border Road Engineering Service, Indian Defence Services, Central Water Engineering and others. Below we have shared some Important Details of the UPSC IES Exam 2020 including the Exam Dates, Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims and Mains examinations:

Important Dates for UPSC IES 2020 Exam

UPSC IES Prelims 2020 Exam Date

5 January 2020

UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Date (Offline)

Postponed to 18 October 2020

Let’s now have a look at the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of UPSC IES 2020 Exam for Indian Engineering Services Exam (ESE) in detail below:

UPSC IES 2020: Selection Process for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineers

The selection process of UPSC IES Exam for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics engineers involves:

Stage‐I:  Preliminary Exam

Stage‐II: Mains Exam

Stage‐III: Personality Test 

Candidates who clear the first stage of Preliminary exam get shortlisted for the Engineering Services Mains exam and the Personality test.

UPSC IES 2020: Exam Pattern

The UPSC IES Exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in various exam centres. The Exam is held in two phases - Prelims and Mains. The UPSC IES Prelims contains two Objective type papers and UPSC IES Mains exam will be held in descriptive format. Have a look at the exam pattern of both the examinations below:

UPSC IES Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering

The Prelims exam will be held offline in pen and paper format containing the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Paper

Subject

Marks

Time

Category I - Civil Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Civil Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category II - Mechanical Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Mechanical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category III - Electrical Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Electrical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Paper-I

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

2 Hrs

Paper-II

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

300

3 Hrs

The IES Prelims exam consists of two Papers - General Studies & Engineering Aptitude and paper in respective branch of engineering

Paper I of General Studies contains 200 MCQs and Paper II of Engineering branch contains 300 MCQs

There is negative marking in  IES exam of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates

Candidates who will clear this round will get selected for the next round of Mains examination

The number of candidates selected for the IES Mains exam will be 6-7 times the total vacancies

UPSC IES Mains 2020 Exam Pattern for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Paper

Subject

Marks

Time

Category I - Civil Engineering

Paper-I

Civil Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Civil Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category II - Mechanical Engineering

Paper-I

Mechanical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Mechanical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category III - Electrical Engineering

Paper-I

Electrical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Electrical Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Category IV - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Paper-I

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

300

3 Hrs

Paper-II

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

300

3 Hrs

The IES Mains exam consists of two Papers and both the papers are of respective branch of engineering - Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronic Engineering.

Each Paper is of 300 marks and is of 3 hours duration each

Candidates who will clear this round will get selected for the next round of Personality Test or Interview

Number of candidates selected for the Personality Test will be twice the number of total vacancies

UPSC IES 2020 Syllabus: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the syllabus of UPSC IES Prelims and Mains examinations below along with the important topics:

UPSC IES Prelims Syllabus 2020

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

Current  Events  of  national  & international  importance

Engineering Aptitude - Reasoning & Analytical ability

Engineering Mathematics & Numerical Analysis

General  Principles  of  Design,  Drawing

Standards & Quality  practices 

Energy and Environment: Conservation, Environmental Pollution, Climate  Change

Basics of Project Management

Basics of Material Science and Engineering

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) tools - networking, e‐ governance and education.

Ethics and values in Engineering

Knowledge of relevant topics in engineering

Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Syllabus will be as that of Mains exam mentioned below

UPSC IES Mains Syllabus 2020

Syllabus of Civil Engineering

Paper I

Paper II

Building Materials

Solid Mechanics

Structural Analysis

Design of Steel Structures

Design of Concrete and Masonry structures

Construction Practice, Planning and Management

Flow of Fluids, Hydraulic Machines & Hydro Power

Hydrology & Water Resources Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Geo-technical Engineering & Foundation Engineering

Surveying & Geology

Transportation Engineering

Syllabus of Mechanical Engineering

Fluid Mechanics

Thermodynamics and Heat transfer

IC Engines, Refrigeration and Air conditioning

Turbo Machinery

Power Plant Engineering

Renewable Sources of Energy

 

Engineering Mechanics

Engineering Materials

Mechanisms and Machines

Design of Machine Elements

Manufacturing ,Industrial and Maintenance Engineering

Mechatronics and Robotics

Syllabus of Electrical Engineering

Engineering Mathematics

Electrical Materials

Electric Circuits and Fields

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

Computer Fundamentals

Basic Electronics Engineering

Analog and Digital Electronics

Systems and Signal Processing

Control Systems

Electrical Machines

Power Systems

Power Electronics and Drives

Syllabus of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Basic Electronics Engineering

Basic Electrical Engineering

Materials Science

Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation

Network Theory

Analog and Digital Circuits

Analog and Digital Communication Systems

Control Systems

Computer Organization and Architecture

Electro Magnetics

Advanced Electronics Topics

Advanced Communication Topics

To know the detailed syllabus of each paper and subject of UPSC IES Prelims and Mains exam, download the syllabus below in PDF file format:

PDF Download UPSC IES Exam Syllabus 2020

UPSC IES 2020: Personality Test

UPSC IES Personality Test is of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify both Prelims and Mains exam get shortlisted for the Personality Test or Interview round that tests candidates ability to be a leader, his or her capacity for intellectual curiosity, social qualities, powers and integrity of character.

FAQ

How many vacancies will be filled through UPSC IES Exam 2020?

UPSC aims to fill 495 vacancies through UPSC IES Exam 2020.

What is UPSC IES Cut Off Marks 2020?

The UPSC IES Cut Off Marks are decided by the Union Public Service Commission on the basis of number of candidates appearing for the exam, total number of vacancies and difficulty level of the exam.

What is UPSC IES Engineering Services Mains 2020 Exam Date?

The UPSC will conduct the UPSC IES Mains exam on 18 October 2020.

Is UPSC IES Mains Exam objective in nature?

No, UPSC IES Exam is Descriptive in nature. Candidates need to answer in English language only.

What factors determine the selection of candidates for final merit list of UPSC IES Engineering Services?

For UPSC IES Recruitment 2020, the candidates' selection for the final merit list will be decided on the basis of marks achieved jointly in Prelims, Mains and Personality Test.

