UPSC ESE Marks 2019-20 Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Engineering Service Marks Here

UPSC ESE Marks 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission has announced the marks and other details of 139 non-recommended candidates Engineering Services Examination 2019-20. Candidates can check the UPSC Engineering Serivce Marks on UPSC official website.

As per the official notice, “Since Final Results of the Engineering Services Examination, 2019 has been declared on 25.10.2019 and the Reserve List of this Examination has been released on 15.10.2020, the scores (out of total 1300 marks) and other details of the non recommended candidates of this Examination, who appeared in the Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, are published in Branch wise manner.”

UPSC ESE Marks PDF is also given below. The candidates can check their marks out of 1300, through the link below:

How to Download UPSC Engineering Service Result ?

Go to the official website of UPSC i.e. www.upsc.gov.in Click on 'Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates', given on the home page UPSC ESE Marks PDF file will be opened on your screen Check your marks You can also download the UPSC Engineering Service PDF file and take a print out for future use

The recruitment is being done to fill up 495 vacancies of Engineers in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.