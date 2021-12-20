UPSC Geo Scientist Mains 2021: Marks of Recommended Candidates uploaded on upsc.gov.in, Check Here

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2021 Marks PDF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the result of recommended candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2021 Exam can download their results through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The list of recommended candidates for UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2021 Results along with marks have been uploaded on upsc.gov.in. The candidates can download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2021 Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2021 Marks and save for future reference.

The final result of the said exam was uploaded on 3rd December 2021 on the basis of the results of the Stage-I (Preliminary) Examination held on 21st February 2021, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 17th & 18th July 2021 of

the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and followed by the Personality Test in the month of November 2021.

A total number of 57 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Chemist, Group ‘A’ in the Geological Survey of India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’

(Geophysics), Group ‘A’ in the Central Ground Water Board on the basis of the final result. The candidates who have been appeared in the final exam can now check roll number wise Geo-Scientist Mains Marks on the official website or by clicking on the above link.