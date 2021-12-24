UPSC: How Many IAS Officers Are There In India? Check Reasons of Shortage of Civil Servants Here

IAS Officers are short in India as per the Parliamentary panel. The report suggests that as many as 1500 IAS Officers are less than the required number in the country in various cadres. Check the reason for the shortage of IAS Officers and the solutions provided by the Government.

There has been a shortage of IAS Officers in the Centre which is why the Centre has decided to set up a panel to assess the deficit and suggest a recruitment plan for 2021-30. The DoPT has given its approval for constituting the committee that would suggest measures for the immediate, medium as well as long term requirements. Let us know below the reason for the shortage of IAS Officers and what is being done by the Government of India to solve this issue.

UPSC Mains 2021 Begins On 7th January: Check How to Write Quick & Correct Answers in Civil Services Exam?



UPSC 2022 Exam Date & Calendar (CSE): Prelims on 5 June, Mains From 16 September



How many IAS Officers are there in India? Current Scenario

DoPT has also given in-principle approval for the constitution of the committee that would suggest measures for the immediate, medium as well as long term needs. The panel's job would be to assess the number of officials that would be required over the next 10 years to sit on various administrative posts in state cadres and central deputations. DoPT told the parliamentary panel. The Minister of State Personnel in a reply in Lok Sabha in 2019 informed about this shortage of IAS Officers. He said that "As on January 1, 2019, were 5,205, against the authorised strength of 6,699. The intake of IAS officers is currently restricted at 180/year."

What is the reason for the shortage of IAS Officers?

Almost 22 per cent of IAS Posts are lying vacant in this Government. India is facing an officer crunch in its civil services sector. This crisis is hitting both the Centre and the states as reported by various media houses. The leading daily named Print had accessed the data from DoPT which stated that as of now there are just 5104 IAS officers against the sanctioned strength of 6553 officers. There is still a shortage of 1440 officers approximately. The data has been published by many leading dailies of India and it’s time to know the reason for the shortage of IAS officers and what is being done about it by the Central Government.

This restriction is said to have caused the shortage of IAS officers.

Another reason that is claimed by many media houses is that the current Central Government is trying to reduce the fixation on the influence of the IAS in the policymaking process. The Parliamentary panel suggested enhancing the 180 per year limit.

The Parliamentary panel suggested, "the committee hopes that the annual intake of IAS officers will be significantly enhanced keeping in view the evolving needs of the Indian administration. The committee recommends DoPT undertake an assessment of the impact of a shortage of IAS officers on administration. The committee believes that the outcome of impact assessment and the knowledge gained from that exercise would be of immense help in improving future performance."

The DoPT also said that the accumulation of the large vacancies in cadre strength os IAS, both in direct recruitment and promotion quota components suggesting means and measures prevent them in future."

The committee would also assess the cadre deficit of the IAS officers in the next 10 years due to the retirement of others.

The committee is also required to examine the status of utilization of the central deputation reserve component of the IAS cadre strength at the Director level.

Also Read|

UPSC (IAS) Success Story: 1 Attempt Was What They Needed!

