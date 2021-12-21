UPSC Mains 2021 Begins On 7th January: Check How to Write Quick & Correct Answers in Civil Services Exam?

UPSC Mains 2021 would be conducted from January 7, 2022, onwards. Candidates who are to appear must note these tips for writing quick and correct answers. Follow this strategy to crack UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021.

UPSC Mains 2021 would be conducted from January 7, 2022, onwards. UPSC Prelims 2021 was conducted on October 10, 2021, and the results have been out already. Now the candidates who are preparing for UPSC Mains are to appear in less than 20 days for their first Mains exam. Check how to be quick in answer writing here.

UPSC Mains 2021 would be a subjective exam with the candidates supposed to write long answers unlike the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) that are asked in the UPSC Prelims. Candidates must know that they need to be quick in writing their answers else things could get out of hand. Many candidates complain about the paper being lengthy and not being able to answer all the questions. Here is where they make mistakes. Learn how to write answers, quickly and correctly below.

Read|

UPSC 2022: 5 Major Mistakes Due To Which Candidates Fail In UPSC IAS Prelims & Mains Exam



UPSC 2022 Exam Date & Calendar (CSE): Prelims on 5 June, Mains From 16 September



How to Write Quick Answers in UPSC Mains 2021?

The candidates must, before the beginning of the exam, take a few breaths and think of completing the paper at all costs. I understand it sounds stupid but try doing it as it raises your motivation and your thought process. We need the adrenaline rush but not for curbing the nervousness. It is required to keep the pen moving. Do not touch any books before half an hour of the exam. You need to keep your fingers warm and hands flushed. Candidates appearing in colder parts of the country like New Delhi, UP, Rajasthan etc would appear for the exam in the winter season. Wear warmers and layers to avoid cold and keep your hands warm so that you may easily write. As soon as you get the exam paper try to read it whole in one go. If you are comfortable start with the first question itself. It is always better to go sequence wise as this way you do not have to waste time in thinking which question you left and which you wrote. Many candidates lose hope once they see the questions out of their league and preparation. Believe me! Every exam has such questions. All you need to do is skip that question and come back when the paper is finished to write. Those candidates who are comfortable with making small points before writing the answers must do that. It is a beneficial exercise to write the points you remember while reading the question at some part of your paper so that you do not miss that while you are writing answers. Do not begin to write lengthy answers until you feel that you have more time than required. 3 minutes for every question are sufficient for any exam. Answers must be written in points and as per the marks awarded for the same. The candidates must not forget to highlight. The answer writing involves inserting major points in between lines that must be highlighted. Do not waste much time on one question. Write only what is necessary and required. Choose your words wisely and follow the word limit.

Those candidates who are appearing must note the above points and follow them to complete their exam in the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021. It is extremely important not to miss any question as even 1 mark counts in such competitive exams.

READ|

What is Panama Papers? How is it the biggest data leak in history?

UPSC (IAS) Success Story: 1 Attempt Was What They Needed!