UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Anthropology Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Anthropology is included in one of the 48 optional subjects offered by UPSC. Candidates who have opted for this subject as optional can check here the Previous Years’ Question Papers of Anthropology from 2019 to 2009. 

Nov 12, 2020 15:39 IST
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Anthropology Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Anthropology Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Anthropology is one of the commonly opted optional subjects in the UPSC Mains exam. Anthropologie Optional is often a choice for science graduates as it contains elements of science. Hence it usually attracts the aspirants from the science stream and is easier to grasp the concepts, theories, and principles of anthropology. The study material for anthropology is also widely available.

Anthropology optional is conducted as two papers namely Optional Paper I & Optional Paper-II. Its syllabus has been cut down considerably over several times in the past few years. Due to the elimination of topics like Ethnicity, Anthropology (Development), Reproductive Biology, and many others, the subject has become compact and popular. 

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for Anthropology Optional Paper

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Anthropology Optional Previous Years’ Papers

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2019

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2018

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2017

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2016

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2015

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2014

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2013

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2012

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2011

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2010

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Anthropology Previous Year Papers - 2009

Paper I

Paper-II

Anthropology optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can practice answer writing by solving the above given previous year papers. These papers will also help the candidates to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers is 250 marks each. 

Also Check: UPSC IAS Mains Previous Years' Papers:

General Studies I General Studies II
General Studies III General Studies IV



UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next