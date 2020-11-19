UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Important Questions for GS Paper I (History Section)

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 from January 8, 2021. The GS I will be conducted on January 9, 2021. The GS Paper 1 of the UPSC Mains Exam includes History (India and World), Geography, Art and Culture, and Indian Society. The time period between the Prelims results and Mains exams is often utilized by aspirants for answer writing practice. Candidates are supposed to attempt 20 questions in three hours which requires speed and content for answer writing. To help aspirants understand the type of questions asked in Mains exams from each subject, we have compiled a list of important questions that were previously asked in the UPSC IAS Mains papers. Candidates can solve these questions to practice answer writing.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Important Questions for GS I Indian History

Ques 1: The 1857 Uprising was the culmination of the recurrent big and small local rebellions that had occurred in the preceding hundred years of British Rule. Elucidate.

Ques 2: Examine the linkages between the nineteenth century’s Indian Renaissance and the emergence of national identity.

Ques 3: 11. Many voices had strengthened and enriched the nationalist movement during the Gandhian phase. Elaborate.

Ques 4: 12. Assess the role of British imperial power in complicating the process of transfer of power during the 1940s.

Ques 5: Assess the importance of the accounts of the Chinese and Arab travelers in the reconstruction of the history of India.

Ques 6: Throw light on the significance of thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi in the present times.

Ques 7: The Bhakti movement received a remarkable re-orientation with the advent of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Discuss.

Ques 8: Why indentured labour was taken by British from India to other colonies? Have they been able to preserve their cultural identity over there?

Ques 9: Clarify how mid-eighteenth century India was beset with the spectre of a fragmented polity?

Ques 10: Why did the ‘Moderates’ fail to carry conviction with the nation about their proclaimed ideology and political goals by the end of the nineteenth century?

Ques 11: Examine how the decline of traditional artisanal industry in colonial India crippled the rural economy.

Ques 12: Highlight the importance of new objective that got added to the vision of Indian independence since the twenties of the last century.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Important Questions for GS I Indian Heritage & Culture

Ques 1: Highlight the Central Asian and Greco-Bactrian elements in Gandhara art.

Ques 2: Safeguarding the Indian art heritage is the need of the moment. Discuss.

Ques 3: Early Buddhist Stupa-art, while depicting folk motifs and narratives successfully expounds Buddhist ideals. Elucidate.

Ques 4: Krishnadeva Raya, the King of Vijayanagar, was not only an accomplished scholar himself but was also a great patron of learning and literature.

Ques 6: How do you justify the view that the level of excellence of the Gupta numismatic art is not at all noticeable in later times?

Ques 9: The ancient civilization in the Indian sub-continent differed from those of Egypt, Mesopotamia, and Greece in that its culture and traditions have been preserved without a breakdown to the present day. Comment.

Ques 10: Mesolithic rock-cut architecture of India not only reflects the cultural life of the times but also a fine aesthetic sense comparable to modem painting. Critically evaluate this comment.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Important Questions for GS I World History

Ques 1: Explain how the foundations of the modern world were laid by the American and French revolutions.

Ques 2: What problems were germane to the decolonization process in the Malay Peninsula?

Ques 3: The anti-colonial struggles in West Africa were led by the new elite of Western-educated Africans. Examine.

Ques 4: Why did the industrial revolution first occur in England? Discuss the quality of life of the people there during the industrialization. How does it compare with that in India at present?

Ques 5:To what extent can Germany be held responsible for causing the two World Wars? Discuss critically

Ques 6: What were the major political, economic and social developments in the world which motivated the anti-colonial struggle in India?

Ques 7: What were the events that led to the Suez Crisis in 1956? How did it deal a final blow to Britain’s self-image as a world power?

Ques 8: The New Economic Policy – 1921 of Lenin had influenced the policies adopted by India soon after independence. Evaluate.

Ques 9:Africa was chopped into states artificially created by the accident of European competition. Analyze.

Ques 10: American Revolution was an economic revolt against mercantilism. Substantiate.

What policy instruments were deployed to contain the great economic depression?

Aspirants can practice writing answers for these questions and improve their answer writing skills for the UPSC mains exam. You can also download the previous years’ papers of GS I from the link provided below.

