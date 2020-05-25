UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: How to Use Extra Time of Lockdown to Boost Your Preparation

UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam is a qualifying stage to enter into the most prestigious position of Civil Services. However, the journey of making up to the final selection list is not easy. Competing with lakhs of aspirants at the Preliminary stage is in itself a cumbersome process. Only 3 out of 100 candidates who sit for the Prelims exam clear the cut-off score. Hence it is essential that the candidates prepare for the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2020 with meticulous planning and well-drafted strategy.

In this article, we bring to you last month revision tips and preparation strategy for candidates to ensure their revision is well directed to qualify the UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 Exam:

➽ Take Advantage of Postponed UPSC Prelims 2020 Exam Date

With the Prelims 2020 exam date announcement postponed till June 5, aspirants have at least a month’s time more to brush up their basics and prepare well for the exam. The aspirants are not new with the quarantine concept as most of the aspirants study 15-16 hours a day. Hence, take this extra time as an opportunity to prepare for the exam in a better way.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-Wise Study Material for Preparation/ Revision

➽ Focus on the Available Study Material

With extra time available, aspirants should ignore the tempt of reading new study materials and books. Stick to the study material you have followed all through the year and revise your notes time and again. This will help in retaining the facts till the exam. Avoid reading new textbooks or online study materials.

➽ Strengthen Your Weak Subjects

By this time aspirants would be aware of their most strong and weak subjects in the preparation. Utilize this time to chalk out a plan to strengthen the weakest subjects and simultaneously revise the subjects you have a stronghold of.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Complete List of NCERT Textbooks & State Board Books Required for Preparation

➽ Practice Mock Tests and Previous Year Papers

Solving mock tests and previous year papers can help aspirants manage their time and adjust themselves in the exam time schedule. It also helps aspirants to alter their preparation as per the pattern of the exam. Speed, accuracy, and time management are some important factors that need to be balanced while appearing for the UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam. Solving these mock tests will help aspirants achieve this balance and boost self-confidence.

UPSC Prelims: Download Previous Years' Question Papers with Solution

➽ Devote An Hour to Practice a Hobby

Long study hours are bound to create monotony in the day. Aspirants should spend an hour practicing a hobby or go for a walk. This helps the mind to relax and feel rejuvenated. Meditation can also help to relax the mind and feel positive vibes.

➽ Stay Positive

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country, it is obvious that the aspirants must also be worried about the safety and well being. In such a time, it is necessary to stay positive and focused. Aspirants should avoid unnecessary use of social media and should focus more on their preparation.

The extra time available due to the postponement of the UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020 should be taken as an opportunity to prepare well for the exam. All the best to all the aspirants!

Check Tina Dabi’s (AIR 1) Preparation Strategy & Study Plan to Qualify UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam