UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 8 (Straits of the World)

A strait is a thin channel of waterways i.e. narrow passage of water that connects two seas or two other large areas of water. The following are the main characteristics of a strait:

Formed by natural processes Narrower than the seas it connects Navigable

Straits of the world are used by commercial shipping to travel from one sea or exclusive economic zone to another and they are of immense strategic and commercial importance. Straits serve as a channel through which ocean currents pass, modifying the climate of that area. In this article, check important questions on the major straits of the world.

Month-wise Current Affairs Quiz for Preparation (May 2020-April 2021)

Ques 1: The Strait of Malacca connects which to important water bodies?

(a) Andaman Sea and South China Sea

(b) Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea

(c) Yellow Sea and East China Sea

(d) Phillipine Sea and East China Sea

Ans: a

Explanation: Strait of Malacca, waterway connecting the Andaman Sea (Indian Ocean) and the South China Sea (Pacific Ocean). It runs between the Indonesian island of Sumatra to the west and peninsular (West) Malaysia and extreme southern Thailand to the east and has an area of about 25,000 square miles (65,000 square km).

Ques 2: Which of the following countries does not surround Bab-el-Mandeb Strait?

(a) Yemen

(b) Eritrea

(c) Oman

(d) Djibouti

Ans: c

Explanation: The Bab-el-Mandeb is a strait between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula, and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa. It connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Ques 3: The Bering Strait connects US to which of the following countries?

(a) Canada

(b) Spain

(c) Mexico

(d) Russia

Ans: d

Explanation: The Bering Strait is a strait of the Pacific, which separates Russia and the United States slightly south of the Arctic Circle at about 65° 40' N latitude. The present Russia-US east–west boundary is at 168° 58' 37" W. The Strait is named after Vitus Bering, a Danish explorer in the service of the Russian Empire.

Ques 4: The Black Sea and Marmara Sea is connected through which of the following straits?

(a) Bass Strait

(b) Bosporous Strait

(c) Taurus Strait

(d) North Channel

Ans: b

Explanation: The Bosporus or Bosphorus, also known as the Strait of Istanbul, is a narrow, natural strait and an internationally significant waterway located in northwestern Turkey. It forms part of the continental boundary between Europe and Asia, and divides Turkey by separating Anatolia from Thrace.

Ques 5: The famous Davis Strait connects Greenland to:

(a) Canada

(b) Denmark

(c) Iceland

(d) Norway

Ans: a

Explanation: Davis Strait is a northern arm of the Atlantic Ocean that lies north of the Labrador Sea. It lies between mid-western Greenland and Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada. To the north is Baffin Bay. The strait was named for the English explorer John Davis, who explored the area while seeking a Northwest Passage.

Ques 6: Which of the following is the longest strait of the world?

(a) Gibraltar Strait

(b) Strait of Malacca

(c) Bosporus Strait

(d) Florida Strait

Ans: b

Explanation: It is the world's narrowest strait used for international navigation. The Bosporus connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, and, by extension via the Dardanelles, the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, and by the Kerch Strait, the sea of Azov.

Ques 7: Which of the following straits is known as the busiest shipping area in the world?

(a) Gibraltar Strait

(b) Ten Degree Channel

(c) Hormuz Strait

(d) English Channel

Ans:

Explanation: The English Channel is an arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France and links to the southern part of the North Sea by the Strait of Dover at its northeastern end. It is the busiest shipping area in the world.

Ques 8: A narrow strip of land with sea on either side, is known as

(a) Gulf

(b) Strait

(c) Isthmus

(d) Channel

Ans: c

Explanation: Isthmus: A narrow strip of land with sea on either side, forming a link between two larger areas of land. The Isthmus of Panama is a narrow strip of land at the southernmost end of Central America. It lies between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea while linking North and South America.

Ques 9: The Suez Canal connects:

(a) Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea

(b) Red Sea & Gulf of Aden

(c) Mozambique -Madagascar

(d) Marmara Sea and Agean Sea

Ans:

Explanation: The Suez Canal is an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt, connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Isthmus of Suez and dividing Africa and Asia. In 1858, Ferdinand de Lesseps formed the Suez Canal Company for the express purpose of building the canal.

Ques 10: Marmara Sea lies between which two countries?

(a) Turkey and Bulgaria

(b) Turkey and Greece

(c) Turkey and Romania

(d) Croatia and Italy

Ans: b

Explanation: The Sea of Marmara, also known as the Sea of Marmora or the Marmara Sea, and in the context of classical antiquity as the Propontis, is the inland sea, entirely within the borders of Turkey, that connects the Black Sea to the Aegean Sea, thus separating Turkey's Asian and European lands.

Also Check: Topic-wise Important Questions & Answers on World Geography

→ Month-wise Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation (May 2020-April 2021)

(