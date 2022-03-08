UPSC IAS 2022: Sold Newspapers To Pay Fees Only To Crack Civil Services Without Coaching: IAS Nirish Rajput's Success Story

People often blame their situations and poverty for their failures. Many feel pity for their plight but then there are some who deny all these stories and build their own lives and good lives through their hard work. It is also said that God helps those who help themselves. Nirish Rajput is a perfect example of this saying. God helped him because he helped himself. Let us go through his success story below.

IAS Nirish Rajput: UPSC Success Story

Nirish was not born in a rich and resourceful family. His father was a tailor. He is a resident of the Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh. However, his father never kept him from studying or forced his trade upon him. Nirish was good in his studies. Since he did not have money for the school fee, he sold newspapers to manage his fee. He did not wish to quit his studies due to a shortage of money. Nirish Rajput then shifted to Gwalior for graduation. He enrolled in BSc and later for MSc. At that time even to support himself, he started doing a part-time job. He topped both his classes in graduation and post-graduation. He was the gold medalist of his college.

IAS Nirish Rajput: Incident that changed his life-

Later Nirish joined one of his friends who started a UPSC coaching institute. He promised him some monetary help if his coaching institute bloomed. Nirish was a teacher there and slowly began to gain fame due to his teaching skills. Many students began enrolling in that institute. However, here he lost his mind when his friend threw him out of the very institute he worked from its commencement. He could not tolerate this kind of backstabbing attitude. Nirish did not have money to pay for any coaching classes but still decided to crack UPSC CSE and began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

He went to one of his other friends in Delhi and started his preparation borrowing his notes. His friend helped him in his preparation. Nirish cracked UPSC CSE without any coaching and secured AIR 370 in UPSC CSE 2013.

Nirish is one of those people who did not blame their situation or did not look to others for help. He found help in himself and helped himself to rise above his poverty. Today he is an IAS officer and his family is proud of him as well.

UPSC (IAS) 2022: Focus On Mental Health To Become UPSC Topper! IAS Anupama Anjali’s Success Strategy

