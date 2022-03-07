UPSC IAS 2022: Failed In School But Proved Herself As UPSC Topper: IAS Anju Sharma's Success Story

Check IAS Anju Sharma's UPSC IAS success strategy which helped her become a UPSC topper even after failing in her school exams twice. Take a look at the story below.

It is often said that one must learn from their mistakes or failures are the stepping stones to success. We bring you an example of this proverb today. Hardly would you find people who take out something from these life theories and succeed in life after falling deep. IAS Anju Sharma cracked UPSC at the age of 22, only after failing her subjects in class 12th and before that in school. Check her success story below.

IAS Anju Sharma: UPSC Success Strategy

Anju Sharma is currently posted as the Principal Secretary to the Government Labour & Employment Department, Gandhinagar. She was earlier posted as Principal Secretary Education Department (Higher & Technical Education), Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar.

She only says one thing when asked about her failures, that people prepare you for success but no one prepares you for failure. She says she remembers how she cursed herself the day she failed in class 12th Economics paper. She though got distinction in other subjects after that. Anju also failed her pre-boards in chemistry in class 10th.

She however now thinks of these two incidents in her life as a boon that shaped her future. Anju said while talking to a leading daily, “I had so many chapters to cover and it was almost post-dinner when I started panicking. I was so unprepared that I knew I was going to fail, something that is looked down upon. At one point I burst into tears. What made the situation worse was that the paper was for pre-boards. Everyone around me stressed the fact that how the performance of tenth grade is crucial as it determines our higher studies.”

She felt guilty even of disappointing her parents and that took her this far to work hard and become an IAS.

IAS Anju Sharma luckily had very supportive parents. Her mother consoled her and motivated her. One lesson Anju learned from these incidents was never to depend on the last-minute study. She began preparing her syllabus as and when it was taught. This strategy helped her become a gold medalist in her college. She completed her BSc and her MBA from Jaipur itself.

While studying for UPSC Civil Services Anju Sharma followed the same strategy. She treated UPSC just as an exam and attempted it just once only to succeed. Anju Sharma completed her syllabus well in advance and before the day of the exam she was feeling free and was roaming around. So when the results were out people were amazed to see her on the list of toppers. Anju started her career as Assistant Collector, Rajkot in 1991.

She has held various posts like DDO Baroda, as Gandhinagar, District Collector and also in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Government of India; NRHM in three decades of her service.

