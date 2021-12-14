Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021 Announced @upsc.gov.in, Check Easy Steps Here

UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021 has been announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on upsc.gov.in, Check List of selected candidates here. 

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 10:05 IST
UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Indian
Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC IES ISS 2021 can download the  final result through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. 

The commission had conducted the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 from 16 to 18 July followed by the interviews for Personality Test from 29th November to 1st December 2021. The candidates can now check the list of selected candidates at upsc.gov.in. 

How to Download UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Download Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 Final Result' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to the new page. 
  4. Click on the PDF link. 
  5. Then, a list of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen. 
  6. Download UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference. 

Download UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021 

The commission has kept result of 3 candidates provisional whose offer of appointment will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the
date of declaration of the Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be canceled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.  

The candidates can check UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021 directly by clicking on the above link. The candidates should also note that the Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.  

FAQ

When will UPSC IES ISS 2021 Marksheet be released?

Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days (28 December 2021) from the date of publication of the result.

How many candidates' results were kept provisional for UPSC IES ISS 2021?

3.

When was the personality test held for UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2021?

29th November to 1st December 2021.

When was UPSC IES ISS Exam 2021 held?

The commission had conducted the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 from 16 to 18 July at the various exam center.

How can I Download UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021?

The candidates who appeared in the UPSC IES ISS 2021 Exam can download the final result through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

