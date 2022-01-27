UPSC IFS Mains Exam Date 2021 OUT @upsc.gov.in, Check time table, exam subject code, date and day of exam here

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Date 2022 has been announced by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check time table, exam subject code, date and day of exam here.

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Date 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table for UPSC IFS Mains 2022 on its website. All those candidates who have qualified candidates can now download UPSC IFS Mains Exam Time Table 2022 through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to conduct Civil Services (IFS) Main Exam 2021 amid rising COVID-19 infections across the country from Sunday, 27 February 2022, onwards. The official timetable of the exam has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC on its official website. Candidates can also check time table, exam subject code, date and day of exam in the table given below.

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Date 2022

Date & Day Subject Code Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) 27-02-2022 (Sunday) 21-22 General English General Knowledge 28-02-2022 ( Monday) — No paper ( Rest day ) No paper ( Rest day ) 01-03-2022 (Tuesday) 10 & 13 Mathematics Paper-I/ Statistics Paper-I Mathematics Paper-II/ Statistics Paper-II 02-03-2022 (Wednesday) 12 & 14 Physics Paper- I/ Zoology Paper –I Physics Paper-II/ Zoology Paper-II 03-03-2022 (Thursday) 05 & 09 Chemistry Paper- I Geology Paper- I Chemistry Paper- II Geology Paper -II 04-03-2022 (Friday) 01 & 03 Agriculture Paper- I/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I Agriculture Paper-II/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper-II 05-03-2022 (Saturday) 08 Forestry Paper- I Forestry Paper –II 06-03-2022 (Sunday) 02 , 07 ,06 ,11 & 04 Agricultural Engineering Paper –I / Civil Engineering Paper –I / Chemical Engineering Paper –I / Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/ Botany Paper- I/ Agricultural Engineering Paper-II/ Civil Engineering Paper –II/ Chemical Engineering Paper-II/ Mechanical Engineering -Paper II Botany Paper-II/

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Pattern

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Exam will consist of a written examination and an interview test. The written examination consists of 6 papers of conventional essay type. All Question Papers must be answered in English. Time duration will be three hours for each paper.

1. Paper I – General English 300 Marks

2. Paper II -General Knowledge 300 Marks

3. Papers III, IV, V and VI – Any two subjects to be selected from the list of the optional subjects. Each subject will have two papers, 200 marks for each paper.