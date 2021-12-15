Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021 Out @upsc.gov.in, Download PDF Link Here

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021 has been released on upsc.gov.in. Check Steps to Download, Marksheet Details, Interview Details Here.

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 20:22 IST
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 2021 conducted for Male and Female Candidates on the official website - upsc.gov.in. All those who have appeared in UPSC NDA Exam on 14 November 2021 can check the roll number of selected candidates for next round in the UPSC NDA Result PDF available below:

UPSC NDA 2 Result Download Link 2021

The recruitment is being done for the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 02 July 2022.

UPSC NDA 2 SSB Interview

If your roll number is available in the PDF then you are required to appear for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Such candidates are required to  register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in.

UPSC NDA 2 Marksheet

The candidates can download UPSC NDA 2 Score Card within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result from the official website.

How to Download UPSC NDA Result 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in
  2. In the What’s New Section you need to click on 'Written Result (with name): National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021
  3. Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF    ’
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates
Event Important Dates
UPSC NDA 2 Registration Dates 09 June to 29 June 2021
UPSC NDA 2 Exam Dates 14 November 2021
UPSC NDA 2 Result Dates 15 December 2021
UPSC NDA 2 SSB Interview Date to be announced

 

FAQ

What is my UPSC NDA 2 Marks ?

The marks will be announced after the declaration of final result.

What is my UPSC NDA 2 Roll Number ?

You can check the Roll Number on your UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021 ?

What is UPSC NDA SSB Interview Date ?

The interview dates shall be announced soon.

How to Download UPSC NDA Result 2021 ?

The candidates can download the result from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

