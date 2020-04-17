UPSC NDA 2020 Postponed Exam Dates after 3rd May: SSB Interview & July Joining might get delayed due to COVID-19 Lockdown

UPSC held a special meeting on 15th April 2020 to review the situation arising out of the Corona Virus pandemic and its effect on the Upcoming Scheduled Exam & Interview Dates. Earlier, UPSC at its official website - upsc.gov.in notified that NDA (1) 2020 Exam which was scheduled to be held on 19th April 2020 got postponed due to COVID-19 Outbreak. Let’s look at the details of official notification released by UPSC for NDA 2020 Exam:

UPSC NDA 2020 Official Exam Update- Postponed Dates after Assessing Situation as on 3rd May 2020

In a recent notification, UPSC stated that “The National Defence Academy (NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA–II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020, the scheduled date for its notification. Any other decision of the Commission in respect of all the Examinations, Interviews and Recruitment Boards will be promptly made available on the Commission’s website”.

The commission also stated that “In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all interviews, Examinations and Recruitment Boards, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time”.

UPSC will conduct NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 418 vacancies in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force. The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900 SSB Test/Interview 900

Note:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One-third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. The candidates are not permitted to use a calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

UPSC NDA 2020 Joining of New Batch might also get Delayed

The joining of the new batch - to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 144th Course, and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) is supposed to be commenced from 2nd July 2020. As per the media reports, training under the Defence Forces Institutes have severely affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. So there might be a delay in the induction of new trainees at the defence forces’ training institutes. Due to Lockdown, the travel restrictions might prevent trainees from reaching their institutes.

Also, in all the Defence Institutes most of the Outdoor activities have been restricted due to COVID-19 Lockdown like mass physical training, exercises and mandatory specialised camps. However, these institutes are conducting physical in some institutes in small batches following the social distancing norms.

UPSC NDA (2) 2020 Exam - Notification on 10th June 2020

UPSC also stated in the recent notification that it will inform the decision about the NDA 2 2020 Exam on 10th June 2020 at its official website - upsc.gov.in.

