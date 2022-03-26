UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 28 Deputy/Assistant Director, and Senior Lecturer Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria & Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to hire candidates for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation), and Senior Lecturer
(Ophthalmology). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 April 2022. However, the last date for printing of submitting online applications is up to 15 April 2022.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 14 April 2022
- Last date for printing of submitting online applications: 15 April 2022
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 8 Posts
- Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - 15 Posts
- Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 3 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- 3 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) -: Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
- Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - Master’s Degree in Economics from a recognized University or equivalent.
- Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. M.S. (Ophthalmology)/ M.D.( Ophthalmology) from a recognized University.
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 40 years
- Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - 30 years
- Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 50 years
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- 33** years
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) -: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA.
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 April 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.