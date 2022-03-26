UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 28 Deputy/Assistant Director, and Senior Lecturer Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria & Details Here

How to apply for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 14 April 2022.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

Degree/Masters in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference.

How many vacancies will be recruited for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

28.

What is the last date for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

14 April 2022.