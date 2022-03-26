JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 28 Deputy/Assistant Director, and Senior Lecturer Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria & Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 26, 2022 01:29 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2022
UPSC Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to hire candidates for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation), and Senior Lecturer
(Ophthalmology). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 April 2022. However, the last date for printing of submitting online applications is up to 15 April 2022. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 14 April 2022
  • Last date  for printing of submitting online applications: 15 April 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 8 Posts
  • Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - 15 Posts
  • Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 3 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) -: Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
  • Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - Master’s Degree in Economics from a recognized University or equivalent. 
  • Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. M.S. (Ophthalmology)/ M.D.( Ophthalmology) from a recognized University.
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 40 years
  • Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - 30 years
  • Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 50 years
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- 33** years

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary 

  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
  • Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) -: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
  • Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA.
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)- : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Official Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 April 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 14 April 2022.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

Degree/Masters in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference.

How many vacancies will be recruited for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

28.

What is the last date for UPSC Various Posts Recruitment 2022?

14 April 2022.

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationUPSC Recruitment 2022 for 28 Deputy/Assistant Director, and Senior Lecturer Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria & Details Here
Notification Date26 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission15 Apr, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization UPSC, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.