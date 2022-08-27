UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification (OUT) For Various Post at upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Application Procedure Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online application for the 16 Scientist and Others Posts on its official website. Check UPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification in the Employment News (27 August-02 September 2022) for recruitment to the post of Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I,Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics), Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics),Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology),Rehabilitation Officer,Deputy Director General/Regional Director.

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 15 September 2022. However, the last date for printing for submitting the online applications is up to 16 September 2022.

Notification Details UPSC Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No-16/2022

Important Dates UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 September 2022

Vacancy Details UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): 01

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I: 04

Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics):01

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics):03

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology):03

Rehabilitation Officer:04

Deputy Director General/Regional Director:03

Eligibility Criteria UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): Master’s degree in Anthropology of a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Cultural Anthropology in final year examination.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I:M.Sc in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.

Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics): Master Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of science from a recognized University or Institute.

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics):Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Information Technology or Electronics or Electrical and Electronics (EEE) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Master degree in Computer Science or Electronics or Forensic Science with Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from recognized University or institute.

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology): Master degree in Psychology or Criminology from recognized University or Institute; OR Master degree in Forensic Science with specialization in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or Institute.

Rehabilitation Officer: Post Graduate Degree in Social Work/Sociology/Education/Psychology of a recognized university or equivalent.

Deputy Director General/Regional Director: (i) Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university; (ii) Diploma or Certificate of foreign language course, other than English, for a minimum period of six months.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=upsc-recruitment-2022-notification.pdf

How to Apply UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 15 September 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.