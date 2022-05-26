UPSC: Target Prelims- 10 Days To Go! Don't Forget To Revise These Topics For CSE 2022

UPSC Prelims 2022 is to be conducted on June 5, 2022, this time. Those preparing for Civil Services just need to know what to revise with 10 days left now. Check in the article below.

UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims Exam is to be conducted on June 5, 2022. The exam has a vast syllabus that needs to be covered and the candidates have a hard time doing that. Revision of this plethora of a syllabus in itself is a difficult task. So here we are again with proper guidance on the topics to be revised before going for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2022.

The candidates preparing to attempt UPSC Pre this time must not forget to revise the following topics.

Topics To Revise Essentially Before CSE Prelims 2022:

Polity:

Do Not Skip Any Topic In Indian Polity! Polity as we have emphasized earlier is not a subject to be toyed with. You cannot simply afford to skip any topic from Indian Polity books. An easy way to study this is to follow every single topic of M Laxmikanth. It is the easiest to revise and the syllabus takes hardly one day to be revised if one has studied it thoroughly.

Environment Science:

The aspirants need to know all the new animals and plant species that have been discovered to date. Yes! It is important to know about the species discovered from January 2021 to May 2022. Also, check all the important environmental meets and conventions conducted in the year 2021-22. You cannot afford to miss any of these topics essentially. Moreover, candidates must know all about the Ramsar conventions, important declarations regarding UNICEF sites, etc.

One more important topic this year is Ladakh. You must know all about the endangered species of Ladakh, Kashmir, and the North East this time. Leh, Ladakh has been in news essentially because of the Indo China border issues.

History & Political Science :

Know all about the Sino Indian issues, Indo Pak relations and Indo SriLankan relations this time. The candidates must not forget to go through the borders of India, its neighbouring countries and their geography as well.

As last year, you must revise, the temple categories of the country and the new monuments discovered this year. History is always related to GK, so try and revise all the dynasties, books and cultural aspects related to the latest discoveries made by ASI this year.

Geography:

This year a lot has happened in the geography section for UPSC candidates. Study all the cyclones and hurricanes for sure. The candidates must be aware of various forest fires, earthquakes and tsunamis of the year. Also, make sure to study the geography of Ukraine, Europe in detail, as well as Russia. Be aware of all the rivers, mountain ranges and other geographical features of this place.

Astronomy & Science:

UPSC has developed a recent interest in all astronomical objects. Revise all the asteroids, space agencies, orbits, missions etc. Also, you must know about the latest telescopes, be it space telescopes or Earth telescopes. Do not forget to revise them. UNESCO announces a major new coral reef off the coast of Tahiti, stretching 3 km and in "pristine" condition, discovered by marine biologists as part of the Seabed 2030 Project. Topics like such mentioned above must not be ignored.

Renewable sources of energy must also not be forgotten to revise. Also, revise the missions and projects introduced by the Indian Government in this regard.

We are very sure that if these topics that have been mentioned above are revised well, the candidates would have a brilliant UPSC CSE PT 2022.