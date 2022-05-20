Target UPSC 2022 (IAS Prelims): Top 5 Myths About Civil Services Exam 

The article below informs you about the top 5 myths that people believe regarding the UPSC Civil Services exam. Check how many myths have you heard and believed below.

UPSC IAS 2022 Prelims would be conducted on June 5, 2022, this time. The preparation for this exam in itself is a big decision to make for the candidates as are the myths associated with it.

In this article take a look at the myths that come with the word UPSC CSE and how one can break them.

UPSC 2022 Prelims: Myths Related To UPSC

It is the Toughest Exam on Earth: You Need To Be A Topper To Become An IAS You Need To Study Everything To Become An IAS You Need To Study All The Facts You Need Coaching Classes To Clear UPSC CSE

The above 5 are the most widespread myths about the UPSC Exam.

Is UPSC The Toughest Exam on Earth?

We would not say that UPSC CSE is the toughest exam. It is tough for those who actually think it is tough. The exam’s syllabus is very vast which covers all the subjects a person studies in his student life till class 12th. This is why the exam is considered tough. But in a way, it includes something which you have already studied. So how can it be tough?

Do You Need To Be Topper Of Your Class To Crack Civil Services?

The clear answer is no! You do not need to be a meritorious student to be able to crack UPSC CSE. There have been several examples of UPSC toppers who were even failures in their school time but succeeded in cracking CSE with flying colours.

Do You Need To Study Everything To Become An IAS?

These things are scary to even utter to someone. Think logically here! How can you know everything under the sun? The exam has a wide syllabus that is to be studied but that does not mean you need to memorise everything. It is better for one to study in a relaxed mode to clear the exam.

Do You Need To Study All The Facts?

UPSC CSE is based more on the concepts, so we would advise students who wish to attempt this exam to study more concepts than facts. Yes, facts are important but studying only them and being engaged in memorising facts won’t do you any good.

Do You Need Coaching Classes To Clear UPSC CSE?

This is a myth that has been broken over years. However, for some aspirants coaching classes would be good. These people are those who have a weaker background in the subjects and are not punctual. Moreover one should only attend coaching classes if one can afford them easily. Just because someone has scared you enough to join these classes, we would advise you otherwise.

In the end, we would like to state that the candidates of UPSC CSE should utilize their own ways to clear the exam and not make it their life's end goal. This exam should just be taken as another job exam which would make it easier to get cleared.

