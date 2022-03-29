UPSC Topper IAS Tina Dabi's Second Marriage To IAS Pradeep Gawande: Check Their Story

UPSC Topper Tina Dabi's announcement of her second marriage to IAS Dr Pradeep Gawande has taken the internet by storm. Check their story below.

UPSC Topper of 2015, IAS Tina Dabi has announced her engagement to the 2013 batch IAS Pradeep Gawande. This is Tina's second marriage. The first marriage to the UPSC topper of 2015, Athar Amir Khan ended last year. Tina and Pradeep both shared the news of their engagement on the social media platform, Instagram. You can check the pictures shared by them below.

UPSC 2022: How Is The Number Of IAS Officer's Vacancies Decided? Will UPSC Vacancies Increase This Year?



UPSC Extra Attempt: No Provision For Re-examination in Civil Services- UPSC Tells SC



Check Pradeep Gawande's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Pradeep Gawande (@drpradeepgawande)

Check Tina Dabi's Instagram post announcing her engagement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

Who is Tina Dabi?

Tina Dabi grabbed headlines when she became the first Dalit UPSC Topper in 2015. She was the first female from this background to achieve such a feat. Tina was only 22 at that time. She married another fellow IAS officer, Athar Amir Khan who secured Rank 2 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015. Both of them had a fairytale love story which turned into holy matrimony in 2018, after their passing from LBSNAA. Athar Khan is from Kashmir. Tina Dabi is a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College. Her wedding reception was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Tina and Athar filed for their divorce in 2020 and are now separated.

Tina is a Delhiite and her sister Ria Dabi also achieved Rank 15 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam of 2020.

Tina Dabi is currently posted in Rajasthan Cadre as the Joint Secretary to the Government of Rajasthan.

Who is Pradeep Gawande?

Pradeep Gawande or IAS Dr Pradeep Gawande is from Maharashtra. He is a 2013 batch IAS officer who was a doctor previously. He is also posted in Rajasthan. He presently serves as the Director, of Archeology and Museums in Rajasthan.

Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina Dabi but 13 years older than her.

As per the media buzz, their wedding may be solemnised in Jaipur on 22nd April 2022. Take a look at their card shared on social media below. The card has not been shared by either Tina or Pradeep but is doing rounds on the internet. Any formal date is yet to be announced by the couple.



Where Tina Dabi says, " I'm wearing the smile you gave me", Pradeep writes, " Together is my favourite place to be." We wish the couple a happy life ahead.

Also Read|

UPSC IAS 2022: How A Married Woman With Full-Time Job Became A UPSC Topper? IAS Kajal Jawla's Success Story