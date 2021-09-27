UPSESSB Result 2021 Declared for PGT, TGT on upsessb.org - Download Direct links Here

UPSESSB PGT Result 2021 Declared along with the answer keys @upsessb.org. Qualified Candidates can appear for interview from 5 October onwards. Check Roll Number Wise UPSESSB PGT Interview Date, UPSESSB PGT Interview Time and Other Details Here.

UPSESSB Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board released has released the result along with answer keys on the official website for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) against the advertisement number 02/2021. The qualified candidates are now eligible to appear in the interview round.

The board had conducted the written test on 17 to 18 August 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the interview round which is scheduled to be held from 5 to 14 October 2021 for Physics, Biology, Math, English, Psychology, Art, Logic, Military Science, Home Science & Music Instrument while the interviews for Sanskrit and Chemistry will be conducted from 16th October to 20th October 2021. The qualified candidates are advised to check roll number wise UPSESSB PGT Interview Schedule on the official website.

The interviews will be held in two batches.i.e. Batch 1 & 2. The candidates appearing in the Batch 1 will be required to appear in the interview at 8.00 AM while the candidates appearing in the Batch 2 will have to report at 12 PM. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the interview after 11 AM and 3 PM. The candidates are advised to carry masks, hand gloves and sanitiser. The candidates are advised to follow all guidelines of COVID-19 while appearing in the interview.

Important Dates:

Subjects Interview Date Physics, Biology, Math, English, Psychology, Art, Logic, Military Science, Home Science & Music Instrument 5 to 14 October 2021 Sanskrit and Chemistry 16th October to 20th October 2021

How and Where to Download UPSESSB PGT Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.org. Click on ‘Written Examination Result (Advt. No. 02/2021 PGT)’ flashing on the homepage. Click on the subject wise PDF. Download UPSESSB PGT Result 2021and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 15198 Vacancies For TGT – Advt No. 01/2021 and For PGT Advt No. 02/2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and result.