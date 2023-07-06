UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 530 Lekha Parikshak Vacancies at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is looking to recruit 530 Candidates for Lekha Parikshak. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Vacancy, Eligibility, How to Apply and Other Details.

UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) published a recruitment notification for the post of Auditor on July 6, 2023. The online application process will start on July 11, 2023 and the last date for submitting an application is August 01, 2023. The candidates can submit their application at upsssc.gov.in.

More details on UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, vacancy, and other details below:

UPSSSC Auditor Important Dates

Starting Date of Application July 11, 2023 Last Date of Application August 01, 2023 Fee Payment and Modify Form Last Date 8 Aug 2023 Exam Date Notify Later

UPSSSC Auditor Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification:

Auditor - B.Com/ PG in Accounting and O Level Computer Diploma Course

Asst. Accountant - B.Com/ PG in Accounting and O Level Computer Diploma Course

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Shortlisting on the basis of UP PET- 2022 Score Mains Written Exam Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023