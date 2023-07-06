UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 530 Lekha Parikshak Vacancies at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) published a recruitment notification for the post of Auditor on July 6, 2023. The online application process will start on July 11, 2023 and the last date for submitting an application is August 01, 2023. The candidates can submit their application at upsssc.gov.in.
More details on UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process, vacancy, and other details below:
UPSSSC Auditor Important Dates
|Starting Date of Application
|July 11, 2023
|Last Date of Application
|August 01, 2023
|
Fee Payment and Modify Form Last Date
|
8 Aug 2023
|
Exam Date
|
Notify Later
UPSSSC Auditor Eligibility Criteria 2023
Educational Qualification:
- Auditor - B.Com/ PG in Accounting and O Level Computer Diploma Course
- Asst. Accountant - B.Com/ PG in Accounting and O Level Computer Diploma Course
Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Shortlisting on the basis of UP PET- 2022 Score
- Mains Written Exam
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website of the UPSSSC
- Click on the application link
- Enter your details
- Submit the details
- Upload the important documents
- Take the print out of the application form