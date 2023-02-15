UPSSSC Computer Operator Result OUT: Download Computer Operator Result, Check Qualifying Marks & Other Details Here

Computer Operator Cut Off 2016 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission for the Computer Operator examination. Candidates can check the cut off and qualifying marks from the official website of upsssc i.e., upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Computer Operator Cut Off: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Computer Operator Result 2016. Candidates can check the Computer Operator Cut off 2016 and qualifying marks from the official website of UPSSSC i.e., upsssc.gov.in

The Computer Operator Recruitment Examination was to be conducted for 79 posts but later the commission decided to withdraw 3 vacancies and hence the examination was conducted for 76 vacant posts of Computer Operator.

The selected candidates will get posted in the Department of Technical Education for UP (Kanpur) and Department of Commissioner Commercial Tax, UP (Lucknow). Notably, the candidates who have made it to the final list will now be called for the document verification.

Candidates can check the cut off and qualifying marks for the UPSSSC Computer Operator Recruitment from this article below.

We have shared a step by step process on how to download the UPSSSC Computer Operator Result whereas candidates can also refer to the official notification for more details. Here is the direct link to download the UPSSSC Computer Operator Result Official Notification.

Download PDF: UPSSSC Computer Operator Result Notification

How to Download the UPSSSC Computer Operator Result 2016?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC i.e., upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an “Notice Board” option.

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with the list of links

Step 4: Click on the link that shows “ Final Selection Result of Commission Advertisement No.25-Exam/2016, Computer Operator (General Selection) Competitive Examination-2016” and then download the result pdf.

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

UPSSSC Computer Operator Cut Off 2016

Computer Operator Cut Off 2016 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission in UPSSSC Computer Operator Result 2016. Candidates can check the UPSSSC Computer Operator Cut Off from the table below.

Department of Technical Education for UP (Kanpur)

Category Qualifying Marks Unreserved 58.25 OBC 56.75 SC 45.00 Women 47.75

Department of Commissioner Commercial Tax, UP (Lucknow)

Category Qualifying Marks Unreserved No Vacancy Advertised OBC 59.25 SC 46.75 ST 26.50 Women 43.25

The candidates must download the list and the schedule for document verification and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by UPSSSC is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the candidates. The candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for the document verification.