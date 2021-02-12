JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

UPSSSC Computer Operator Result 2016 Out @upsssc.gov.in: Check Cut-Off, Download Link Here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result the written exam for the post of Computer Operator on  upsssc.gov.in. Download Here

Created On: Feb 12, 2021 20:09 IST
UPSSSC Computer Operator Result
UPSSSC Computer Operator Result

UPSSSC Computer Operator Result 2016: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result the written exam for the post of Computer Operator, against the Advertisement No-25-Exam/2016. All candidates, who appeared in Computer Operator (General Selection) Competitive Examination on 10 January 2020, can download UPSSSC Result from the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in on or before 12 March 2021.

UPSSSC Computer Operator Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSSSC Computer Operator Result 2020, directly, through the link below:

UPSSSC Computer Operator Typing Test

A total of 515 candidates are shortlisted in UPSSSC Computer Operator Written Exam. All shortlisted candidates will now appear for Typing Test. UPSSSC Computer Operator Typing Test Details such as time, date and venue will be informed through the official website.

UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam Marks

It is to be noted that, UPSSSC Computer Operator Marks will be uploaded after the declaration of final result after Typing Test and Document Verification.

UPSSSC Computer Operator Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off Marks
UR 53
SC 43
ST 24
OBC 53

How to Download UPSSSC Computer Operator Result 2020 ?

  1. Go to official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in
  2. Click on “विज्ञापन संख्या-25-परीक्षा/2016, कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा-2016 के अंतर्गत अगले चरण अर्हकारी प्रक..”, given on the homepage under ‘News and Results’
  3. It will re-direct you to a new pager where you need to click on ‘Click here to View Computer Operator (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016 Under the Advertisement 25 Exam 2016’
  4. A new window will open where you are required to enter ‘Registration Number or Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’
  5. 5.Check your UPSSSC Computer Operator Result

UPSSSC Computer Operator Result PDF Notice

 

 

FAQ

What is UPSSSC Computer Operator General Cut-Off ?

53

When is UPSSSC Computer Operator Typing Test ?

UPSSSC will inform the date, time and venue of UPSSSC Computer Operator Typing Test soon.

How can I check my UPSSSC Computer Operator Result ?

You can check UPSSSC Computer Operator Result on offical website through the link -http://upsssc.gov.in/Default.aspx

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next