UPSSSC Computer Operator Revised Answer Key 2020 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Here

UPSSSC Computer Operator Revised Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the revised answer key of the written exam for the post of Computer Operator on its official website. The candidates, who had appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam, can download UPSSSC Final Answer Key from the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key is available till 08 June 2020.

UPSSSC Computer Operator Revised Answer Key Download Link is also given below. The candidates can check answers of AA, AB, AC, AD, AE, AF, AG and AH series answers through the link.

Download UPSSSC Computer Operator Revised Answer Key PDF 2020

UPSSSC Official Website

UPSSSC Answer Key was released on 13 January 2020. Objections were also invited from the candidates on official website till 20 January 2020. After analazing all the objections, the board has announced the final answer key.

UPSSSC Computer Operator Result shall be released soon on official website. Meanwhile, candidates can check their probable result through revised answer key.

How to Download UPSSSC Computer Operator Revised Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in Click on “आयोग के विज्ञा0सं0-25-परीक्षा-2016 द्वारा कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर (सा०च०) प्रतियोग”, given on the homepage under Notice Board A PDF will open in new window Download UPSSSC Computer Operator Answer Key and check the answers Take a print out for future use

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had conducted the Computer Operator (General Selection) Competitive Examination on 10 January 2020. Applications for the Computer Operator Posts under the Advertisement No-25-Exam/2016 in 2016.