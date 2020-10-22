UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2016 Out @upsssc.gov.in, Download Aabkari Sipahi Result Here

UPSSSC Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) Result 2016: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the screening test for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi). Candidates can download UPSSSC Aabkari Sipahi Result 2020 from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result Link is given below. The candidates can also check UPSSSC Excise Constable, directly, using their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth through the link below.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2020 Download

UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam was held on 25 September 2016. A total of 4902 candidates are qualified in the exam. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Physical Test. UPSSSC Excise Constable Physical Test Details such as date, time and venue will be uploaded on the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Cut-off

The candidates can check post-wise and category-wise UPSSSC Excise Constable Cut-Off Marks through the link given below:

UR - 65 Marks

SC -63 Marks

ST - 53 Marks

OBC - 65 Marks

How to Download UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2016 ?

Go to UPSSSC official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link- 'विज्ञापन संख्या-09(2)/2016, आबकारी सिपाही (सा0च0) परीक्षा-2016 के अंतर्गत शारीरिक परीक्षा हेतु अर्ह पाये गये अभ्यर्थियों.. '

Now, click on - Click here to View Screening Exam Result under the Advertisement 09(02)/2016

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth, Select Gender and Enter Verification Code

Click on ‘See result’

Download UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam Result 2016

The recruitment is beind done to fill up 405 vacant posts of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi)