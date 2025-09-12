Mizoram Launched First Cosmic Classroom in Govt Schools, Lunglei

Mizoram School Education Minister Vanlalthlana opened the state’s first-ever cosmic classroom on Wednesday at Government Leitlangpui High School, Lunglei. Along with this, more cosmic classrooms were also started online at Lungsen Higher Secondary School and Government Middle School, Tlabung.

The event was held at the School Education Complex Conference Hall, Lunglei, where many new education projects were launched with the support of the deputy commissioner’s office and the district school education department.

New Programmes for Students

During the programme, children and schools received special support: