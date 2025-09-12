Mizoram Launched First Cosmic Classroom in Govt Schools, Lunglei

Mizoram School Education Minister Vanlalthlana opened the state’s first-ever cosmic classroom on Wednesday at Government Leitlangpui High School, Lunglei. Along with this, more cosmic classrooms were also started online at Lungsen Higher Secondary School and Government Middle School, Tlabung.
The event was held at the School Education Complex Conference Hall, Lunglei, where many new education projects were launched with the support of the deputy commissioner’s office and the district school education department.
New Programmes for Students
During the programme, children and schools received special support:
-
Bicycles were given to out-of-school children under the Learning Bridges Programme.
-
Book sets were shared under the Book Nest Initiative.
-
Science laboratory equipment was given to selected schools to make science learning better.
These initiatives aim to make education more exciting and useful for students.
Lunglei Becomes First in Mizoram with Astronomy Labs
In his speech, Minister Vanlalthlana praised the efforts of the district administration and education department. He said these projects reflect the National Education Policy 2020 and the government’s goal of providing quality, fair, and equal education for all.
Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann added that these steps are part of a holistic education model that combines science, language, health, financial knowledge, and life skills. She also stressed that community participation is very important to keep these projects strong and long-lasting.
With these efforts, Lunglei district has become the first in Mizoram to set up astronomy labs and lead community-driven education programmes. These steps ensure that no child is left behind, while preparing students to grow into confident, responsible, and knowledgeable citizens.
