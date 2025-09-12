Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Navik CBT Date, Exam Timings & Selection Process

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 12, 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025 has been announced for Advt. No. 01/2026 & 02/2026. Stage I is scheduled from 19th–22nd September 2025. The recruitment process includes CBT, the Adaptability Test, PFT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Check the Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025 for 01/2026 & 02/2026 batches.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025 Out
Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025 Out

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025 has officially been announced for Advt. No. 01/2026 and 02/2026. CGEPT-01/26 Stage-I will be held from 19th to 22nd September 2025. Stage-II is likely in mid or late November 2025. Stage-III will take place by the end of February 2026. Stage-III is expected to be conducted by the end of July 2026 for CGEPT-02/26.

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2025 for these recruitments was released on 11th June 2025. It announced a total of 260 vacancies. 

Indian Coast Guard Navik 2025 Overview

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2025 is an opportunity for young aspirants who have passed Class 12th with Physics and Mathematics. Below are the key details of the recruitment:

Exam Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Indian Coast Guard

Post Name

Navik 

Batch

01/2026 & 02/2026

Total Vacancies

260 (for each batch)

Level of Exam

National-level

Frequency of Exam

Twice a year

Mode of Exam

Online (CBT)

Exam Stages

CBT, Adaptability Test, Physical Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Exam Duration

CBT: 75 minutes

Purpose of Exam

To recruit Navik for Indian Coast Guard

Official Website

Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Date 2025 has been revised through an official corrigendum for CGEPT-01/2026 and CGEPT-02/2026. The Stage-I exam for CGEPT-01/26 will take place from 19th to 22nd September 2025.

One major update is that the Stage-II exams for both batches will now be held together in mid or late November 2025, instead of separately as mentioned earlier. This change has been introduced due to administrative reasons and to ensure the recruitment process is completed on time.

Candidates should also note that Stage-II exam centers will be allotted on a 'first come, first served' basis. So it is important to book slots once the portal opens.

The Stage-III exam is tentatively scheduled for end of February 2026 for CGEPT-01/26 and end of July 2026 for CGEPT-02/26. These dates are crucial for aspirants to plan their preparation and stay updated with official notifications.

Steps to Check Indian Coast Guard Exam Date 2025

Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Exam Date 2025 on the official website updates carefully. The following are the steps to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard: https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the latest notification related to the Indian Coast Guard Exam Date 2025.

Step 3: Click on the link for Navik Exam Date details.

Step 4: Check the schedule carefully for your respective post.

Step 5: Download and save the exam date notice for future reference.

Indian Coast Guard Exam Shift & Timing 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Exam Shift and Timing 2025 will be officially released on the recruitment portal along with the exam schedule. This document will include the exact exam date for each candidate, allotted shift and reporting time, and a detailed exam schedule for smooth conduct of the test.

It is important for aspirants to regularly check the official website so they don’t miss any updates regarding their Indian Coast Guard Navik exam schedule. Arriving at the ICG Navik exam center on time as per the allotted shift is mandatory.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Selection Process 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage procedure designed to test candidates’ knowledge, physical fitness, adaptability, and medical standards. Candidates will undergo identity and biometric verification to maintain transparency in the recruitment. The following are the stages:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage 2: Adaptability Test, Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification & Medical Examination

Stage 3: Document Verification & Final Medical Examination

