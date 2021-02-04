UPSSSC Exam Date 2021 Released for Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts @upsssc.gov.in, Check Details

UPSSSC Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the written exam for Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard posts can check the exam date available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission -upsssc.gov.in.



As per the short notification released, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the written exam for Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard post on 04 April 2021. Exam will be conducted in two sessions. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release the details of the exam schedule and other on its official website in due course.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 655 vacancies of Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on its official website. Candidates with educational qualification including Intermediate examination of the Secondary Education Council, Uttar Pradesh or by the Government were applied for the Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts.

Selection for UPSSSC Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard posts will be done on the basis of Written Test, physical test and medical test.

All such candidates applied for UPSSSC Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard posts can check the written exam schedule available on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

