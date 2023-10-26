UPSSSC Full Form: What UPSSSC Stands For? Check Details Here

UPSSSC Full Form: The full form of UPSSSC is Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. It was established by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh in 1988. The main responsibility of UPSSSC is to conduct civil service examinations for appointments to various Group C and Group D posts in Uttar Pradesh government.

UPSSSC Full Form: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducts civil service examinations for appointments to various Group C and Group D posts. Initially, the State Government of Uttar Pradesh established a Subordinate Services Selection Board through an Ordinance in 1988. The present Commission was established again by “the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act, 2014” which came into force on June 20, 2014.

UPSSSC: Overview Full Form Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission State Uttar Pradesh Establishment 1988 Location Gomtinagar, Lucknow Role Conducting Recruitment Examinations Official Website upsssc.gov.in

What does UPSSSC Do?

UPSSSC is a state organization that conducts recruitment examinations for various Group C and Group D posts. The present commission was formed after realising the difficulty in recruitment for Group ‘C’ posts in the administrative departments of the State by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission due to increased pressure on its working.

It recruits the candidates on the basis of examination/interview/examination and interview.

Which Examinations are conducted by the UPSSSC?

The UPSSSC conducts the following examinations to fulfill the various posts of group C and group D in the various departments or ministries of the Uttar Pradesh government. For which it releases the notification