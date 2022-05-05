UPSSSC Lekhapal PET Result 2022 Out for Mains Exam: Check Cut-Off, 247667 Candidates Shortlisted

UPSSSC Lekhapal Main Exam Eligibility Result 2022 Link has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their individual result here.

UPSSSC Lekhapal Shortlisted Candidates Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), on 05 May 2022, has announced the result of the candidates who are found eligible to appear for UPSSSC Lekhapal Mains Exam 2022. Those who have applied for UPSSSC Lekhapal Recruitment 2022 can check whether their application is accepted to appear for the main exam or not on 'Result Segment' of UPSSSC Website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The commission has received a total of 1390305 applications for the posts of Lekhapal and shortlisted 247667 candidates for the main exam.

UPSSSC Lekhapal Cut-off Marks

On the basis of the normalized score of PET 2021 for selection to the vacant posts of Lekhpal, the cutoff marks of the candidates found qualified for the main examination are as follows -

General - 62.96 EWS - 62.96 SC - 61.80 ST - 44.71 OBC - 62.96

All shortlisted candidates are requested to pay their main exam fee then only they can appear for the main exam. Candidates belonging to unserved and OBC categories are required to appear to fee Rs. 200/- while reserved candidates such as SC/ST should pay Rs. 80/-.

UPSSSC Lekhapal Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 June 2022.

UPSSSC Lekhapal Admit Card 2022

The commission will inform the regarding the admit card separately on its website. Candidates who successfully pay the exam gee would be able to admit card when released.

How to Pay UPSSSC Lekhapal Mains Exam Fee ?

Visit the UPSSSC Website and Click on 'Main Examination Fee Deposition' given under 'Application Fee Deposition' Section of the homepage Provide your Registration number, DOB, Gender, Domicile and Category and click on 'Click Here to Proceed' Fill in desired entries on the 'Application Fee Payment Module' and proceed further process

How to Check UPSSSC Lekhapal Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPSSSC - http://upsssc.gov.in and click on 'विज्ञा0सं.-01-परीक्षा/2022, राजस्व लेखपाल मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/02 के अंतर्गत लिखित परीक्षा हेतु शार्टलिस्ट किय..' Now, click on 'Click here to View Main Examination Eligibility Result for the post of RAJASVA LEKHPAL under the Advertisement 01-Exam/2022' It will redirect you to a new window where you are required to enter your registration number, select date of birth, select gender and enter the verification code Click on ‘See Result’

UPSSSC is conducting the mains exam for filling up 7882 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment.

