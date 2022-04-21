Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPSSSC Exam Date Sheet 2022 for Lekhpal and Other Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Calendar Here

UPSSSC Exam Date Sheet has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in, Candidates can check exam date here.

Created On: Apr 21, 2022 21:01 IST
UPSSSC Exam Date Sheet 2022
UPSSSC Exam Date Sheet 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the exam schedule for various exam for various posts. Candidates can download UPSSSC Exam Calendar from the official website (upsssc.gov.in). We have provided UPSSSC Exam Calendar Link is given below:

The exam will be conducted from 08 May 2022 (Sunday) till the end of this year i.e. 11 December 2022. As per the Calendar, UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam will be conducted on 08 May 2022 and UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 June 2022. The candidates can check the exam dates for other posts below:

UPSSSC Exam Calendar Download Link

How to Download UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC - http://upsssc.gov.in/
  2. Click on the link ‘21/04/2022 आयोग द्वारा वर्ष 2022 में आयोजित की जाने वाली लिखित परीक्षाओं का वार्षिक कै.’
  3. Download UPSSSC Exam Calendar PDF
  4. Check details here

 

