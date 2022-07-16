UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Date 2022 Changed! Admit Card Soon @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the new main exam date for the post of Lekhpal.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has changed the main exam date which was scheduled to be held on 25 July 2022, due to some unavoidable reasons, for the post of Lekhpal. As per the UPSSSC's Latest Notice, UP Lekhpal Exam will be conducted on 31 July 2022.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022

The admit card shall also be released soon on the website of the commission - upsssc.gov.in. The commission will inform regarding the UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card Link separately on the official website.

There will be questions from four subjects including General Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Rural Society and Development. Each set will have 25 questions with 25 marks.

Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. 1/4 will be deducted for each wrong answer.

A total of 8085 candidates will be recruited through this exam. Out of total vacancies,3271 vacancies are for General Category, 1690 vacancies for SC Category, 152 vacancies are for ST Category, 2174 for OBC Categiry and 798 vacancies are for EWS category candidates.