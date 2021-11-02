Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Nov 07

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Lower Subordinate Mains exam Answer Key  on its official website -upsssc.gov.in. Know the process to raise the objection.

Created On: Nov 2, 2021 11:21 IST
UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021 : Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Mains exam Answer Key for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019. All such candidates who have appeared in the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam  2021 can check the Answer Key available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) i.e.-upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021 is available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. However you can download the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has conducted the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination on 21 October 2021. A total of 15335 candidates appeared in the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date 2021. 

Now UPSSSC has uploaded the Answer Key for the Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date 2021 is available on the official website. Candidates appeared in the mains exam should note that they can raise their objections regarding the Answer Key available on the official website through online. In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to provide their credentials through the link given on the official website. Last date for raising the objections regarding the Answer Key is 07 November 2021. 

How to Download: UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021

  1. Visit the official portal of the UPSSSC - www.upsssc.gov.in
  2. lick on the link given ‘विज्ञा0सं0-01-परीक्षा/2019, सम्मिलित अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा-2019 की लिखित परीक्षा (मुख्य) की उत्तर कुंजी पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक (Click) करें ’ on the home page.
  3. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021 and link to raise the objections.
  4. Download and save the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Answer Key 2021 for your future reference. 

Next
