UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Recruitment 2022: 2693 Vacancies for Head Master Posts @upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is hiring 2693 Mukhya Sevika. Check Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevik Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced a total of 2693 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant). In order to get this opportunity, the candidates are required to submit their application from 03 August 2022 onwards on the commission’s website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application will be 31 August 2022. It is to be noted that the candidates must have passed the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021.

Such candidates will be called to appear for the main exam. The candidates can check more details regarding UPSSSC Head Master 2022 such as eligibility, age limit, selection procedure, syllabus, key date and all other information below:

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevik Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 03 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 21 August 2022

Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Mukhya Sevik Recruitment 2022

UPSSSC PET 2021 Score Card.

Graduation in Arts with Sociology OR Social Work OR Home Science OR Nutrition and Child Development as One of the Subjects in Degree Level.

Candidates can check more details in the notification PDF

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevik Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPSSSC Mukhya Sevik Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of the main exam.

How to Apply for UPSSSC Mukhiya Sevak Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates are required to apply online from 01 August to 31 August 2022.