UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Soon

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is going to conduct Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 on 28th and 29th October 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode for which the commission can release the PET admit card in the first week of October 2023 on its official website. The candidates can check the latest update about UPSSSC PET admit Card 2023 here.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is planning to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test on 28th and 29th October 2023. Here is an overview of the UPSSSC PET Exam 2023.
|
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Preliminary Eligibility Test
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline: OMR Based
|
Exam Date
|
28th and 29th October 2023
|
Admit Card Status
|
To be released
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
1st week of October
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Admit Card 2023: Download Link
UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 is is going to be conducted on 28th and 29th October 2023. The candidates who applied for the UPSSSC PET exam are eagerly waiting for the admit card. UPSSC will release the admit cards soon and the candidates can download the admit card 10 days before from their official website. We also provide the direct link to download UPSSSC PET admit card here.
|
Direct Link to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023
|
To be updated soon
Steps to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023
As per the latest update, UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 will be released soon on the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Admit card link and Login
Step 3: Download the Admit Card
Step 4: Print the Admit card.
Details Mentioned on UPSSSC PET Admit Card
The UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
- Name of the Candidates
- Examination Name
- Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature of Candidate
- Roll Number
- Father Name
- Examination Centre
- Examination Date and Time
- Gender