UPSSSC PET New Exam Date 2021 Released @upsssc.gov.in: Admit Card Expected Soon

UPSSSC PET New Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has postponed the PET Exam which was scheduled on 20 August 2021. Now, UPSSSC PET Exam will be held on 24 August 2021 (Tuesday). The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. in Morning Shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and in Evening Shift i.e. from 3 PM to 5 PM.



UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021

UP PET Admit Cards are also expected soon on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in. Candidate can visit the link given below for UPSSSC PET Admit Card Link Updates.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card Updates

There will be 100 questions of 100 marks. The questions will be based on Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, Analysis of 2 unread passages, Graph Interpretation Table and Interpretation Analysis.

Approx 23 lakh 87 thousand 376 candidates have registered to appear in UPSSSC PET Exam 2021, out of which 14 lakh 83 thousand 261 candidates have finally submitted their applications.