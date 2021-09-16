Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Soon @upsssc.gov.in: Check Expected Cut-Off and Updates Here

UPSSSC PET Result is expected soon on Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) website i.e. upsssc.gov.in: You can check UP PET Expected Cut-Off in this article.

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 11:10 IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2021
UPSSSC PET Result 2021

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release the result of Preliminary Examination Test (PET) very soon on its official website - upsssc.gov.in.  UPSSSC PET Exam was conducted on 24 August and answer key for the same were uploaded on 31 August 2021.The objections were invited till 07 August 2021. Now, commission will release the result considering all the received . representation/objections.

Around 20 lakhs candidates had appeared in the exam in 75 districts of the UP.  Those who qualify in this exam will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts in the state.

The commission will also prepare the final answer key, on the basis of which the results will be prepared. The result is expected in the end of September 2021, as per media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding the result.

UPSSSC PET Highlights

Exam Name

Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021 (PET 2021)

Name of the Examination Authority

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Official Website

www.upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Registration Date

25 May 2021 to 21 June 2021

UP PET Exam Date

24 August 2021

UP PET Answer Key Date

31 August 2021

UPSSSC PET Result Date 2021

Expected in September or October 2021

UP PET Score Validity

1 year

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut-off for the exam below:

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut-Off

A total of 100 questions were asked from various subjects and each question was assigned 1 mark. The total duration of the exam was 2 hours.

The level of the exam was moderate to difficult. As per the reports, the questions from GS were quite easy. Similarly, the current affairs and reasoning questions were also considered easy by the candidates. The questions from Maths were considered to be difficult. Most of the candidates who appeared in the exam claimed to solve up to 90 questions.

The merit is expected to be high as the candidates found the questions easy. It is expected that  the cut-off marks for General category is expected between 66 to 72, 63 to 67 for EWS, 60 to 65 for OBC, 58 to 62 for SC, 55 to 60 for ST, 50+ PWD and 45+ for Ex-serviceman.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2021?

Go to the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link given for downloading the result

Enter your details

Download UPSSSC PET Result

The candidates are advised to bookmark this page for latest updates regarding the result.

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post

Comments

  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Arjun Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Replys -
    RP Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Pratap 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
Load More