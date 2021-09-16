UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Soon @upsssc.gov.in: Check Expected Cut-Off and Updates Here

UPSSSC PET Result is expected soon on Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) website i.e. upsssc.gov.in: You can check UP PET Expected Cut-Off in this article.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release the result of Preliminary Examination Test (PET) very soon on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET Exam was conducted on 24 August and answer key for the same were uploaded on 31 August 2021.The objections were invited till 07 August 2021. Now, commission will release the result considering all the received . representation/objections.

Around 20 lakhs candidates had appeared in the exam in 75 districts of the UP. Those who qualify in this exam will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts in the state.

The commission will also prepare the final answer key, on the basis of which the results will be prepared. The result is expected in the end of September 2021, as per media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding the result.

UPSSSC PET Highlights

Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021 (PET 2021) Name of the Examination Authority The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Official Website www.upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC PET Registration Date 25 May 2021 to 21 June 2021 UP PET Exam Date 24 August 2021 UP PET Answer Key Date 31 August 2021 UPSSSC PET Result Date 2021 Expected in September or October 2021 UP PET Score Validity 1 year

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut-off for the exam below:

UPSSSC PET Expected Cut-Off

A total of 100 questions were asked from various subjects and each question was assigned 1 mark. The total duration of the exam was 2 hours.

The level of the exam was moderate to difficult. As per the reports, the questions from GS were quite easy. Similarly, the current affairs and reasoning questions were also considered easy by the candidates. The questions from Maths were considered to be difficult. Most of the candidates who appeared in the exam claimed to solve up to 90 questions.

The merit is expected to be high as the candidates found the questions easy. It is expected that the cut-off marks for General category is expected between 66 to 72, 63 to 67 for EWS, 60 to 65 for OBC, 58 to 62 for SC, 55 to 60 for ST, 50+ PWD and 45+ for Ex-serviceman.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2021?

Go to the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link given for downloading the result

Enter your details

Download UPSSSC PET Result

The candidates are advised to bookmark this page for latest updates regarding the result.