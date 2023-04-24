UPSSSC Van Daroga Admit Card 2023: Download Forester/Forest Guard Call Letter at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Van Daroga Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can download Forester Call Letter at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Van Daroga Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) uploaded the mains admit card for the post of Vand Daroga (Forester or Forest Guard) on its official website i.e.UPSSSC.gov.in. Candidates can download Van Daroga Admi Card and appear for UPSSSC Van Daroga Mains Exam on April 30, 2023 at the venue mentioned on their admit card. The timings of the exam are from 10 AM to 12 PM.

UPSSSC Van Daroga Admit Card Download Here

UPSSSC Van Daroga Admit Card Overview 2023

Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Exam Name UPSSSC Van Daroga Mains Exam 2023 Vacancies 701 Type Admit Card UPSSSC Forest Inspector Mains Exam Date 2023 April 30, 2023 UPSSSC Forest Inspector Mains Admit Card Date April 24, 2023 Official Website https://UPSSSC.gov.in/

How to Download UPSSSC Van Daroga Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSSSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘विज्ञापन संख्या-06-परीक्षा/2022, वन दरोगा मुख्य परीक्षा-(प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/06 की मुख्य परीक्षा का प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें ।’

Step 3: On the login page provide your ‘Registration Number’, Date of Birth’, Select ‘Gender’ and enter verification code

Step 4: Download UP Van Daroga Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

The written exam will have 100 objective-type questions. 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer, and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

UPSSSC invited applications for the recruitment of 701 Forest Guards through online mode. The online applications wee invited from October 10 to November 11, 2023.