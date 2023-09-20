UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: The detailed Syllabus of Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Hindi is available here. Download PDF of the full syllabus and check the course content and marks distribution for 2023-24.

UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 11 Hindi syllabus in the Uttarakhand Board covers a wide range of topics, including poetry, prose, grammar, and composition. The syllabus is designed to help students develop a deep understanding of the Hindi language and literature, and improve their critical thinking and writing skills. The syllabus is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Thus, students must know the full syllabus to understand the course structure and marking scheme for the 2023-24 session. We have provided here the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Hindi for the session 2023-24 which you may view and download in PDF. Check the syllabus thoroughly to gain a thorough knowledge of the section-wise curriculum and marks distribution which will be helpful in making the right strategy for UK Board Class 11 Hindi Exam preparations.

Check UBSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 below:

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Hindi will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Hindi Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Hindi (Code - 101) Syllabus 2023-24

The syllabus is divided into four sections according to which the Class 10 Hindi Question Paper will be set for the UK Board Exam 2024. Check below the details of the sections along with the marking scheme for each.

The list of topics or content to be covered for each section is mentioned below:

Note* UBSE Class 11 Hindi Question paper will have 20 questions of MCQ type.

Internal Assessment

The internal assessment will be for 20 marks. Various criteria based on which the internal assessment for UK Board Class 11 Hindi will be conducted are mentioned below:

Prescribed Textbooks

The names of textbooks that have been prescribed for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Hindi are mentioned below:

Download PDF copy of the FULL Uttarakhand Board Class 11th Hindi Syllabus fom the following link:

