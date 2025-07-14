(Official) Uttarakhand Board Supplementary Date Sheet 2025: UK Board Improvement 10th, 12th Time Table, Download PDF

UK 10th, 12th supplementary dates 2025: The Uttarakhand board has made available the datesheet for classes 10th and 12th. The exams will be held between August 4 to 11, 2025. Students can access the datesheet through the official website as well, which is ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can download the datesheet from the official website.
UK Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Highlights
Check the important highlights below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
Supplementary / Improvement Exams 2025
|
Classes
|
Class 10 and Class 12
|
Exam Type
|
Offline (Pen and Paper Mode)
|
Date Sheet Release Date
|
July 2025
|
Supplementary Exam Dates
|
Last Week of July to First Week of August 2025
|
Subjects Covered
|
All major subjects of Class 10 and 12
|
Official Website
|
Admit Card Availability
|
1 week before the exam (Expected)
|
Result Announcement
|
August 2025 (Expected)
Steps to download UK Board 10th, 12th supplementary date sheet 2025
-
Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand board, which is: ubse.uk.gov.in
-
Click on the link that says, exam schedule for Result Improvement Exam Year 2025 1st & 2024 3rd on the homepage
-
The UK board class 10th, 12th improvement exam datesheet will be opened.
-
Download the supplementary datesheet.
UK Board 10th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025
Students can check the table to get the datesheet below:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
August 4, 2025
|
Hindi
|
August 5, 2025
|
English
|
August 6, 2025
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi
|
August 7, 2025
|
Mathematics, Home Science
|
August 8, 2025
|
Social Science
|
August 11, 2025
|
Science
We are also providing the direct link for the students to get the UK board supplementary datesheet below:
