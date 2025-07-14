Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

(Official) Uttarakhand Board Supplementary Date Sheet 2025: UK Board Improvement 10th, 12th Time Table, Download PDF

UBSE Supplementary Date Sheet 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has released the improvement exam timetable for classes 10th and 12th. Students can check the full datesheet here. The exams will be held from August 4 to 11, 2025.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 14, 2025, 13:50 IST

UK 10th, 12th supplementary dates 2025: The Uttarakhand board has made available the datesheet for classes 10th and 12th. The exams will be held between August 4 to 11, 2025. Students can access the datesheet through the official website as well, which is ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can download the datesheet from the official website. 

UK Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Highlights

Check the important highlights below: 

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Exam Name

Supplementary / Improvement Exams 2025

Classes

Class 10 and Class 12

Exam Type

Offline (Pen and Paper Mode)

Date Sheet Release Date

July 2025 

Supplementary Exam Dates

Last Week of July to First Week of August 2025

Subjects Covered

All major subjects of Class 10 and 12

Official Website

ubse.uk.gov.in

Admit Card Availability

1 week before the exam (Expected)

Result Announcement

August 2025 (Expected)

Steps to download UK Board 10th, 12th supplementary date sheet 2025

  • Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand board, which is: ubse.uk.gov.in

  • Click on the link that says, exam schedule for Result Improvement Exam Year 2025 1st & 2024 3rd on the homepage

  • The UK board class 10th, 12th improvement exam datesheet will be opened. 

  • Download the supplementary datesheet. 

UK Board 10th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025

Students can check the table to get the datesheet below: 

Date

Subject

August 4, 2025

Hindi

August 5, 2025

English

August 6, 2025

Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi

August 7, 2025

Mathematics, Home Science

August 8, 2025

Social Science

August 11, 2025

Science

We are also providing the direct link for the students to get the UK board supplementary datesheet below: 

Check: 

UK Board Improvement 10th, 12th Time Table, Download PDF

Also, check

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News