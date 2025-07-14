(Official) Uttarakhand Board Supplementary Date Sheet 2025: UK Board Improvement 10th, 12th Time Table, Download PDF

All major subjects of Class 10 and 12

Last Week of July to First Week of August 2025

UK 10th, 12th supplementary dates 2025: The Uttarakhand board has made available the datesheet for classes 10th and 12th. The exams will be held between August 4 to 11, 2025. Students can access the datesheet through the official website as well, which is ubse.uk.gov.in . Students can download the datesheet from the official website.

Steps to download UK Board 10th, 12th supplementary date sheet 2025

Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand board, which is: ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the link that says, exam schedule for Result Improvement Exam Year 2025 1st & 2024 3rd on the homepage

The UK board class 10th, 12th improvement exam datesheet will be opened.

Download the supplementary datesheet.

UK Board 10th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025

Students can check the table to get the datesheet below:

Date Subject August 4, 2025 Hindi August 5, 2025 English August 6, 2025 Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi August 7, 2025 Mathematics, Home Science August 8, 2025 Social Science August 11, 2025 Science

We are also providing the direct link for the students to get the UK board supplementary datesheet below: