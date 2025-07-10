Uttarakhand School Holidays in July 2025: School Closures and Public Holidays, Details Here

School Holidays in Uttarakhand: July 2025 is a month of unexpected breaks for school students. Due to heavy rainfall in many regions of Uttarakhand, authorities have declared holidays for school students until further notice. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays provide students with a significant number of days off. Well, what can be more amazing than this for students? Parents and students are advised to stay updated on the latest announcements by the school authorities. Read this full article to know.
Uttarakhand frequently experiences school holidays in July due to heavy rainfall. Authorities often declare school closures and also issues travel advisory. Most of the time, it is advised to not travel during this season. These decisions are typically made at the district level based on advisories from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issues alerts for heavy rainfall.
School Closures Due To Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand?
-
On July 10, 2025, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttarakhand, especially Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri Garhwal.
-
Due to this, the District Magistrates ordered school closures in rain-affected areas to ensure the safety of the students.
-
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to light rainfall until July 16, 2025. Further closures may be announced depending on the situation.
List of Regular Holidays In July 2025
Most of the schools in Uttarakhand follow the regular schedule of school holidays:
-
Sundays: Weekly off
-
Second Saturday: July 12
-
Fourth Saturday: July 26
-
These are standard breaks across most government and private schools.
Harela Festival Holiday On July 16, 2025?
-
Herala is a regional festival that is celebrated across Kumaon and parts of Garhwal. The festival is observed on July 16, 2025.
-
On this day, Uttarakhand schools will remain closed as it is a state-level public holiday.
-
In cities like Bhimtal and Nainital, cultural fairs like Herala Mela might take place. This can further extend the celebration. Though the local school closure after July 16 will depend on district decisions.
School Holiday Calendar in Uttarakhand For July 2025
Students can check the calendar for the month of July 2025.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Type
|
Reason
|
July 6
|
Sunday
|
Public/Religious (Tentative)
|
Muharram
|
July 7
|
Monday (if shift)
|
Public/Religious (Tentative)
|
Muharram (based on moon sighting)
|
July 10–16
|
Thu to Wed
|
Emergency Leave
|
Rain-related closures (IMD alert)
|
July 12
|
Saturday
|
Regular
|
Second Saturday
|
July 16
|
Wednesday
|
Public
|
Harela Festival
|
July 26
|
Saturday
|
Regular
|
Fourth Saturday
|
Every Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Regular
|
Sunday break
Important Note For Students and Parents
-
Students and parents must stay connected with the WhatsApp school groups to get the latest notifications for the same.
-
Check the weather updates from IMD regularly
-
Avoid any unnecessary travel until there is heavy rainfall.
-
Prepare for online classes in case of extended closures.
Safety advisory from the local administration
The district administrations have also issued a safety advisory for the students to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary travel. District management teams remain on standby during these situations. Communities are advised to follow weather updates and then plan their day.
July 2025 is a month packed with a mix of school holidays due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. While most breaks are pre-planned, some of the closures are announced at short notice, especially during the time of monsoon season. Students and parents must keep checking this article and the official notice by the schools until further notice.
