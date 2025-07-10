Uttarakhand School Holidays in July 2025: School Closures and Public Holidays, Details Here

School Holidays in Uttarakhand: July 2025 is a month of unexpected breaks for school students. Due to heavy rainfall in many regions of Uttarakhand, authorities have declared holidays for school students until further notice. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays provide students with a significant number of days off. Well, what can be more amazing than this for students? Parents and students are advised to stay updated on the latest announcements by the school authorities. Read this full article to know.

Uttarakhand frequently experiences school holidays in July due to heavy rainfall. Authorities often declare school closures and also issues travel advisory. Most of the time, it is advised to not travel during this season. These decisions are typically made at the district level based on advisories from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issues alerts for heavy rainfall.